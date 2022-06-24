加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

有甚麽比工作中途電腦突然壞了更倒霉？就是趕著print文件的時候發現printer也突然out of service了。身為「電器剋星」的我，時不時就會在上班時遇上電子故障，上至公司的冷氣、電腦、projector、打印機，下至風扇、喇叭等。不知道有沒有讀者和我一樣有這種「剋死電子器材」的特殊體質呢？如果你也是「同道中人」的話，你的辦公室日常中肯定少不免要不停尋求技術援助吧？究竟遇到問題要如何表達？如何尋求技術援助？對「保修」有疑問應怎麽説？如何有效引用「保修條款」？趕著維修又怎麽？如何要求補償？

本周，筆者會和大家介紹請求技術協助必備單字及片語、實用句型，以及如何用E-mail請求技術協助。心中有十萬個為甚麼的你落足眼力睇落去吧！

Part 1：請求技術協助必備單字

操作手冊／指南（phr.）

operating manual／guide

技術手冊 （phr.）

technical handbook

使用者手冊/指南（phr.）

user's manual／guide

規格指南（phr.）

specifications manual

故障（n.）

breakdown／malfunction（n.）

故障的（adj）

out of order

失靈；無法運作（v.）

break／die／fail／stop working（v.）



保固期／保修期（phr.）

warranty period

在保固期／保修期內（phr.）

under warranty

不在保固期/保修期內（phr.）

no longer under warranty

終身保固（phr.）

lifetime warranty

持牌技術人員（phr.）

licensed technician

無執照的技術人員（phr.）

unlicensed technician

授權技術人員（phr.）

authorized technician

認證的技術人員（phr.）

certified technician

Part 2：請求技術協助之實用句型

句型1：遇到問題

“We are currently experiencing a problem with ___sth___ and require…＂

E.g. We are currently experiencing a problem with the router and require technical assistance.

我們最近在路由器使用上遇到問題，需要技術協助。

句型2：訂單負責人

“Our order was handled by ______somebody_____＂

E.g. Our order was handled by your sales representative, Ms. Firenze.

我們的訂單是由你們的業務代表Firenze小姐所負責。

句型3：推測原因

“Our best guess is that there is an internal problem with ____sth____.＂

E.g. Our best guess is that there is an internal problem with the motor that drives the air conditioner.

我們認為最有可能是啟動冷氣機的摩打裏頭有問題。

句型4：引用條款

“The product warranty states:____________________________＂

The product warranty states that we have to send the product back to the company with a check for $100 to cover shipping and handling so that a new one can be sent back to me.

根據產品保修聲明，我們必須將產品送回貴公司，並附上100元的支票以支付運費和處理費，以便將新的產品寄回給我。

Part 3：實用例句

1. We are experiencing difficulty operating the machine.

我們在操作機器上遭遇困難。

2. By the terms of our agreement, we are entitled to有權獲得／享有 free technical assistance.

根據合約條款，我們享有免費技術協助的權利。

3. We suspect懷疑 the problem has something to do with the circuitry電路.

我們懷疑問題跟電路有關。

4. We hope you can give us an answer by the end of this week.

我們希望你們能在本周之内可以給我們一個答案。

Part 4：如何用E-mail請求技術協助

To：Sophie Macdonell

Subject：Requesting Technical Assistance

Greetings,

Our company purchased an air conditioner from you one month ago. [遇到問題：We are currently experiencing a problem with the air conditioner and require technical assistance（技術援助）.] We also have a few questions regarding how to proceed. [説明訂單負責人：Our order was handled by your sales representative銷售代表, Ms. Eleanor Butler,] but we have been unable to reach her by phone or e-mail. Perhaps she could fill you in on the details of our order（讓你了解我們訂單的詳細信息）.

Back to the problem at hand: Not long ago, the air conditioner is not blowing any cold air. As such（因此）, I have tried to switch off the air conditioner and lift the cover to check whether any ice is visible on or behind the filter. [推測原因Our best guess is that there is an internal problem with the thermostat sensor（恆溫傳感器）.]

[引用條款：The product warranty states: "In the event of a malfunction or other complication with the machinery, the client may request technical service within a year of purchase. This may take the form of instructions advice or guidance. If the matter requires the attention of a technician, support may be sent from Sophie Macdonell directly or outsourced to a local company."] Given our location, we assume（假設） you would prefer that we find a certified technician（認證的技術人員） here and then ask you to reimburse（補償） us. Could you inform us of how to find one？

Finally, could you please give us an answer no later than July, if possible? We are currently using our old air-conditioner which is emitting a bad odor難聞的氣味. It is currently constituting a nuisance構成滋擾 to us, so we look forward to hearing back from you shortly.

Sincerely,

Chelsea Choi

