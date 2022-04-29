  • 報價
職場
職場英語教室
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

29/04/2022

客戶做手術、遇上地震、車禍？如何寫一封得體E-mail送上慰問？（附單字+範例）

#雪中送炭 #祝福 #打工仔 #英語教學 #車禍 #意外 #地震 #英文 #職場 #手術 #Email 範例 #慰問E-mail
  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新


（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

　　「意外意外，即是意料之外。」意外的事真的很難預料，亦都可能隨時發生。為保持良好和長遠的合作關係，當客戶遇上意外的時候，從事各行各業你要也許都會即時發出郵件慰問，以表關心。特別是從事保險行業的你，得悉客戶遇上意外的機會就更多，撰寫慰問郵件簡直是家常便飯吧？在適當的時間送上一封慰問郵件，就好比雪中送炭，除了可讓客戶在苦中得到絲絲暖意，更可能讓你在客戶心中大大加分。既然慰問信那麽重要，到底這一類郵件用英文如何撰寫呢？

 

Part 1：表達慰問必學的單字片語

 

•    感到難過

feel/be sorry for

 

•    感到同情

feel/have sympathy for

 

•    表示關心

express concern

 

•    表示痛心

express heartbreak

 

•    很遺憾聽到

be sorry to hear about

 

•    感同身受

one's heart goes out to sb

 

•    惦記著某人

be in sb's thoughts

 

•    同情

sympathy

 

•    可惜、憐憫

pity

 

•    體諒

understanding

 

•    憐憫

commiseration

 

•    手術

surgery

 

•    早日康復

a speedy recovery

 

•    給予協助

offer support

 

•    有幫助的

be of assistance

 

•    在身邊支持

be there for sb

 

•    天災

natural disaster

 

•    地震

earthquake

 

•    疾病

illness

 

•    不幸

misfortune

 

•    悲慘的事故

tragic accident

 

•    令人難過的事件

sad event

 

Part 2：表達慰問必學的句型

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

句型１：「表達同情」

“My deepest sympathies go out to ＿某人.”

我對某人表達最深切的同情。

 

 

Example:

My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family at this time.

在這個時刻，我對你以及你家人表達最深切的同情。

 

句型２：「得知壞消息」

“I am sorry to hear about某事.”

我很遺憾聽到/得悉……。

 

Example:

I am sorry to hear about this horrible disaster.

我很遺憾聽到這麼可怕的災難。

 

句型３：「提供協助」

"If there's anything I can do for you,......"

如果有甚麼我可以做的……。

 

Example:

If there's anything I can do for you while you are recovering, please let me know.

在你康復這段期間如果有甚麼我可以做的，請讓我知道。

 

Part 3A：如何用email表達對「手術」的慰問及回覆

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

To: Edward Lai

From: Mandy Chan

Subject: Get Well Soon

 

Dear Edward,

 

[得知壞消息I am writing to inquire about your health詢問你的健康狀況 after your recent surgery手術.] My colleague, Peter Ng, mentioned that you were sent to the hospital yesterday for this surgery.

[表時同情I was sorry to hear about your recent health issue.] I certainly hope that the operation was a success and that you are feeling better now.

[表示願意提供協助If there's anything I can do for you while you are recovering, please let me know.] [給予祝福 All the best to you, and I wish you a speedy recovery早日康復.] We will be thinking about you.

 

Warm regards,

Mandy

 

Part 3B：如何用email表達對「地震」的慰問及回覆

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

Email A:

 

To: Cloudia Chiu

From: Zoe Lee

Subject: Earthquake in Philippines

 

Dear Cloudia,

 

[得知壞消息 How are you? I just saw the news about the terrible earthquake in Philippines.] [表時同情 I am sorry to hear about this horrible disaster, and I certainly hope that you are okay. My deepest sympathies go out to you and everyone of your country at this time.]

[表示願意提供協助 If I can assist you in any way during this troubled time, please don't hesitate to let me know. I will do my best to offer any support you might need. ] Again, I hope that you and your family are safe and sound安然無恙.

[給予祝福 Our prayers are with you.]

 

Regards,

Zoe

 

Part 3C：如何用email表達對「車禍」的慰問及回覆

 

Email A:

To: Fred Tam

From: Eric Mak

Subject: Are you alright?

 

Dear Fred,

 

[得知壞消息I am writing this email to make sure that you are all right after your recent car accident.] I was astonished驚訝的/shocked感到震驚 to learn this morning that you had been in a car crash車禍 a few days ago.

[表時同情My heart goes out to you感同身受.] I know that the accident must have been a frightening可怕的 experience.

[表示願意提供協助 Please remember that I am always here for you. Should you need any support in any way, just let me know. ]

I look forward to getting an update from you soon. [給予祝福 Take care, and stay safe on the roads.]

 

Warm regards,

Eric

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

我要回應

