29/04/2022
客戶做手術、遇上地震、車禍？如何寫一封得體E-mail送上慰問？（附單字+範例）
Zephyr Yeung
Zephyr Yeung
從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？
職場英語教室
逢周五更新
（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）
「意外意外，即是意料之外。」意外的事真的很難預料，亦都可能隨時發生。為保持良好和長遠的合作關係，當客戶遇上意外的時候，從事各行各業你要也許都會即時發出郵件慰問，以表關心。特別是從事保險行業的你，得悉客戶遇上意外的機會就更多，撰寫慰問郵件簡直是家常便飯吧？在適當的時間送上一封慰問郵件，就好比雪中送炭，除了可讓客戶在苦中得到絲絲暖意，更可能讓你在客戶心中大大加分。既然慰問信那麽重要，到底這一類郵件用英文如何撰寫呢？
Part 1：表達慰問必學的單字片語
• 感到難過
feel/be sorry for
• 感到同情
feel/have sympathy for
• 表示關心
express concern
• 表示痛心
express heartbreak
• 很遺憾聽到
be sorry to hear about
• 感同身受
one's heart goes out to sb
• 惦記著某人
be in sb's thoughts
• 同情
sympathy
• 可惜、憐憫
pity
• 體諒
understanding
• 憐憫
commiseration
• 手術
surgery
• 早日康復
a speedy recovery
• 給予協助
offer support
• 有幫助的
be of assistance
• 在身邊支持
be there for sb
• 天災
natural disaster
• 地震
earthquake
• 疾病
illness
• 不幸
misfortune
• 悲慘的事故
tragic accident
• 令人難過的事件
sad event
Part 2：表達慰問必學的句型
（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）
句型１：「表達同情」
“My deepest sympathies go out to ＿（某人）.”
我對（某人）表達最深切的同情。
Example:
My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family at this time.
在這個時刻，我對你以及你家人表達最深切的同情。
句型２：「得知壞消息」
“I am sorry to hear about（某事）.”
我很遺憾聽到/得悉……。
Example:
I am sorry to hear about this horrible disaster.
我很遺憾聽到這麼可怕的災難。
句型３：「提供協助」
"If there's anything I can do for you,......"
如果有甚麼我可以做的……。
Example:
If there's anything I can do for you while you are recovering, please let me know.
在你康復這段期間如果有甚麼我可以做的，請讓我知道。
Part 3A：如何用email表達對「手術」的慰問及回覆
（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）
To: Edward Lai
From: Mandy Chan
Subject: Get Well Soon
Dear Edward,
[得知壞消息I am writing to inquire about your health詢問你的健康狀況 after your recent surgery手術.] My colleague, Peter Ng, mentioned that you were sent to the hospital yesterday for this surgery.
[表時同情I was sorry to hear about your recent health issue.] I certainly hope that the operation was a success and that you are feeling better now.
[表示願意提供協助If there's anything I can do for you while you are recovering, please let me know.] [給予祝福 All the best to you, and I wish you a speedy recovery早日康復.] We will be thinking about you.
Warm regards,
Mandy
Part 3B：如何用email表達對「地震」的慰問及回覆
（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）
Email A:
To: Cloudia Chiu
From: Zoe Lee
Subject: Earthquake in Philippines
Dear Cloudia,
[得知壞消息 How are you? I just saw the news about the terrible earthquake in Philippines.] [表時同情 I am sorry to hear about this horrible disaster, and I certainly hope that you are okay. My deepest sympathies go out to you and everyone of your country at this time.]
[表示願意提供協助 If I can assist you in any way during this troubled time, please don't hesitate to let me know. I will do my best to offer any support you might need. ] Again, I hope that you and your family are safe and sound安然無恙.
[給予祝福 Our prayers are with you.]
Regards,
Zoe
Part 3C：如何用email表達對「車禍」的慰問及回覆
Email A:
To: Fred Tam
From: Eric Mak
Subject: Are you alright?
Dear Fred,
[得知壞消息I am writing this email to make sure that you are all right after your recent car accident.] I was astonished驚訝的/shocked感到震驚 to learn this morning that you had been in a car crash車禍 a few days ago.
[表時同情My heart goes out to you感同身受.] I know that the accident must have been a frightening可怕的 experience.
[表示願意提供協助 Please remember that I am always here for you. Should you need any support in any way, just let me know. ]
I look forward to getting an update from you soon. [給予祝福 Take care, and stay safe on the roads.]
Warm regards,
Eric
