看不懂合約細則豈能簽名？14個合約常見英文專業用語、句型，不能不懂！

很多剛剛踏入社會的fresh grads （fresh graduates；應屆畢業生），特別是有意到外企公司工作的社會新鮮人，在正式加入國際公司的大家庭前，可能還會遇到另一個難題：看不懂英文合約「

看清合約條文其實非常重要，不但可了解自己的義務和職責，亦可從中得知自己擁有哪些權益。既然如此，你又怎可容許自己在看不懂合約細則的情況下貿然簽下合約呢？為了不讓自己在簽合約時才發現看不懂英文條文，為了好好保障自己的權利，為了避免「吃虧在後頭」，大家趕快學會以下14個合約中常見的專業用語吧！

Part 1：合約中常見的專業用語

1. Terms （條款）

Terms 的意思是「條件；條款」，這是與合約當事人約定的條件有關。例如：在租賃合約中，Terms 條款將包括租用期限以及約定的租金等。

例句：

We strongly advise you to read the terms and conditions and privacy policies first.

我們強烈建議你先閱讀條款和條件以及私隱政策。

2. Clause（條款）

Clause的意思是「條款」，這是基於當地法律或公司規則的條款規定各方必須或禁止做的事情。

例子：

● Installation clause（安裝條款）

● Force Majeure Clause（不可抗力條款）

● Breach clause（違約條款）

● Miscellaneous clause（雜項條款）

例句：

We have to make sure that each penalty clause complies with the statutory provisions.

我們必須確保每條懲罰性條款均符合法定規定。

3. Party（合約的當事人或一方）

例句：

Each party should understand the other party's real needs so that it can try to meet them.

每一方都應該了解另一方的真實需求，以便可以嘗試滿足他們的需求。

4. Agreement（兩方或多方之間的協議／協定）

例句：

In the course of the mediation, everyone can agree to write up an agreement on some of the matters that have been settled.

在調解過程中，每個人都可以同意就已解決的某些事項寫一份協議。

5. Legally binding （具有法律約束力）

在一般的法律慣例中，一旦各個party已經簽署合同，它就具有法律效力或法律強制執行了。

例句：

The transition agreement won't be legally binding until the final withdrawal treaty is signed.

在簽署最終退出條約之前，過渡協議將不具有法律約束力。

6. Acceptance（契約義務的承諾）

例句：

We need to receive the completed form before we can issue an acceptance letter.

我們需要收到填寫完整的表格，然後才能發出接受通知書。

7. In your best interest（符合你的最佳利益）

例句：

It's really in your best interest to have your lawyer review the contract before you sign it.

讓你的律師在簽訂合同之前先仔細審查合同，這確實符合你的最大利益。

8. Breach of contract（違反契約）

"Breach" 有「違犯；不履行」的意思，它可以作名詞(n.)也可以作為動詞(v.)使用。

例句：

The parties involved in a breach of contract may resolve the issue among themselves, or in a court of law.

違反合同的當事方可在彼此之間或在法院解決此問題。

9. Fine print（附屬細則）

（*在合約的末尾用較小的字體印刷，很容易被忽略的。）

例句：

Remember to read the fine print before you sign.

簽署前，請記住閱讀附屬細則。

10. Terminate a contract（終止契約）

（"Terminate" 的意思是「使⋯⋯結束；終止」，相近的字是 "cease" ，與 "terminate" 一樣意指「停止」，但 "cease" 的語意偏向「暫時終止」，但 "terminate" 指的是「永久結束」。

例句：

If you terminate your contract within the first six months, the remaining annual fee will be refunded.

如果您你在頭六個月內終止合同，則將退還剩餘的年費。

11. Fail to comply（未能遵守）

意指不履行合約條款。不遵守合約可能會導致處罰、法律訴訟甚至坐牢。

例句：

If you fail to comply with these rules, there is a possibility of a fine or even jail time.

如果你不遵守這些規則，則可能會被罰款甚至入獄。

12. File a lawsuit （提出訴訟）

例句：

We will file a lawsuit, if necessary, in order gain access to evidence that can prove who is liable for the accident.

如有必要，我們將提起訴訟，以獲取可以證明誰對事故負責的證據。

13. Null and void（無法律效力的）

例句：

This Agreement shall lapse and become null and void if the Offering shall not have been completed on or before July 31, 2020.

如果要約在2022年7月31日或之前尚未完成，則本協議沒有法律效力。

14. Point of negotiation （談判要點）

例句：

Your salary is a valid point of negotiation to address at your yearly review.

你的工資是在你的年度審核時需要解決的有效談判要點。

Part 2：合約常用句型和詞彙：

● This contract is made in two originals that should be held by each party.

本合同一式兩份，雙方各執一份。

● What is left unmentioned in the contract may be added there as an appendix（附件；附錄）.

合同中未提及的內容可以作為附件添加。

● The Contract is written in quadruplicate (two for original and copy respectively) which shall become valid on the date of signature.

本合同一式四份（正本各兩份），自簽字之日起生效。

● This Contract is executed in two counterparts each in Chinese and English, each of which shall be deemed equally authentic.

本合同一式兩份，中英文各一式，具有同等效力。

● This contract is made by and between the buyers and sellers, whereby the buyers agree to buy and the sellers agree to sell the under-mentioned（以下內容）. Commodities （商品）according to the terms and conditions stipulated below：

本合同由買賣雙方訂立，買方同意購買，賣方同意出售以下內容。 商品根據以下規定的條款和條件：