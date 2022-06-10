點增加對方回覆機會？除了I look forward to your reply，仲可以咁寫！必學3大電郵結尾方式＋26句實用句子

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com ）

沒有結尾句就好比電話結束不說再見一樣。跟商業客戶、上司或是長輩以電郵聯絡時，加上結尾句表示禮貌的問候和祝福是非常重要的。那麽，除了“I look forward to your reply’’和“I look forward to hearing from you’’之外，E-mail 的結尾還可以怎麼寫？如何令電郵的結尾帶有畫龍點睛的效果，以在對方心中留下良好的印象？不少研究發現，使用含有“Thanks’’這類感謝結尾語的Email得到回信的機率是最高的。《性格與社會心理學期刊》（Journal of Personality and Social Psychology）的一項研究提及到收信人對寫有「Thank you so much!」的Email之回信率會增加一倍以上！

本周，筆者為大家帶來一系列英文Email結尾的範例，主要分為三大部份：「I. 表示盼望儘快接獲回覆」、「II.表示謝意／感激」、「III. 表示期待……／希望……」。大家記得bookmark定呢篇article以備不時之需呀！

I.「表示盼望盡快接獲回覆」：

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com ）

1. Your prompt reply would be greatly appreciated.

對於你的盡速回覆，我方將不勝感激 。

2. Kindly reply at your earliest convenience.

煩請盡快回覆。

3. We look forward to receiving your early reply.

我們期待收到你的盡快回覆。

4. We will appreciate your prompt reply

如蒙早日覆函。

5. Please favor us with your reply as early as possible.

請盡早回覆我們。

6. A prompt reply would help us greatly.

你及時的回覆將對我們有很大幫助。

7. Your prompt attention to this matter would be greatly esteemed.

感激你對此事的及時關注。

8. I would appreciate your immediate attention to this matter.

感激你對此事的及時關注。

II .「表示謝意／感激」：

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com ）

1. Thank you for your kind cooperation.

感謝你的合作

2. Thank you again for your prompt reply.

再次感謝你的及時答覆。

3. Please accept our deepest thanks.

請接受我們最深切的謝意。

4. Thank you for your assistance（幫助）／consideration（考慮）／encouragement（鼓勵）／guidance（指導）／support（支持）／thoughtfulness（深思熟慮）.

感謝你的幫助／考慮／鼓勵／指導／支持／深思熟慮。

5. Thank you for providing the requested information（所需信息）.

感謝你提供所需信息。

6. Allow us to thank you again for your kindness extended to us.

請允許我們再次感謝你對我們的善意。

7. Thank you for the special care you have given to the matter.

感謝你對此事的特別關注。

8. Thank you for *taking the trouble to help us. We do appreciate it.

能得到你幫助，我們很感激。

（* ‘take the trouble to ……’= ‘to make an effort to ……’）

9. We are very thankful that you are considering（考慮） our problem.

非常感謝你考慮我們的問題。

10. Thank you again for contacting us regarding ……（e.g. our current products and prices）.

再次感謝你就…（e.g.當前的產品和價格）……與我們聯繫。

11. Thank you for raising your concerns.

感謝你提出疑慮。

III .「表示期待……／希望……」：

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com ）

1. I look forward to hearing from you soon.

希望早日收到你的來信。

2. I look forward to your reply.

期待你的回覆。

3. I look forward to meeting you next Wednesday.

我期待著下周三與你見面。

4. We look forward to a successful working relationship in the future.

我們期待未來合作成功。

5. Please advise as necessary.

如有需要請告知。

6. We are eager to receive your feedback.

我們渴望收到你的反饋/回覆。

7. Always happy to hear from you.

期待你的回覆。