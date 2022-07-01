  • 報價
職場
職場英語教室
01/07/2022

Out of office？設置休假自動回覆訊息，可展現你的職場禮儀及專業態度（附3部曲+Email範例）

#職場 #英語 #職場英語 #商業英語 #電郵英語 #E-mail #學英文 #英文教學 #放假 #休假 #Auto-Reply Message #外出自動回覆電郵訊息 #Out-of-office
  Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com

 

　　保持專業、有禮、可靠是很重要的。因此，當你需要休假並且不打算隨時回覆E-mail時，記得設置專業的「外出自動回覆電郵訊息（Out-of-office autoresponder email messages）」。啟動這個功能後，每當有人send E-mail給你，系統都會自動回覆對方。設置Auto-Reply Message來展現你的職場禮儀及專業度是對客戶的尊重，也是職場必備的基本禮儀。假若你沒有設置任何自動回覆就離開辦公室，那麼，你會讓send E-mail給你的人感到被忽略，並認為你不可靠。


　　寫專業的自動回覆訊息其實不難，只要記住以下三部曲便可：

 

Step One：開場白—禮貌地打招呼

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com

 

●  Thank you for your email.

謝謝你的來信。

 

●  Thank you for your message.

謝謝你的訊息。

 

●   You have reached the mailbox of Charmaine.

你的郵件已成功發給Charmaine。

 

Step Two：告知對方自己暫時不在、明確表示自己何時回來，以及有急事的話怎麼處理

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com

 

●   I am currently out of the office with limited 有限的access 訪問；存取to E-mail.

我目前不在，不方便使用郵件。

 

●   I will be back on 4th July 2022. Please refer all urgent matters to Ms. Firenze Chiu at the following email address [firenzechiu@abcmail.com].

我將於2022年7月4日回來。有急事請找趙小姐，她的郵件是[firenzechiu@abcmail.com]。

 

●   I am out of the office due to illness. I expect to return on 4th July 2022 and will get back to you at that time.

我現在因病不在辦公室。我預料於2022年7月4日回到辦公室，屆時將回覆你。

 

●   I will be out of the office from 1 July until 3 July.

我將於7月1日至7月3日不在辦公室。

 

●   I am currently out of the office, with no E-mail access. I will be returning on 6 July.

我現在不在辦公室，不能連接電郵。我將於7月6日回到辦公室。

 

●   Our office is closed today due to statutory holiday法定假期. I will be back in the office tomorrow and will reply to your email as soon as possible.

因法定假期我們公司今天不營業，我明天進辦公室會盡快回覆你的訊息。

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com

 

●   I am out of town with limited internet access. I will be back on 6 July.

我現時不在香港，只有有限度的網絡連接。我將於7月6日回到辦公室。

 

●   Please refer all urgent matters to Judy at judy.lo@abcmail.com.

請將緊急事宜轉交至Judy [judy.lo@abcmail.com]。

 

●   I am out of town until 10 July. I am only able to check email sporadically偶爾；間中.

從現在起直到7月10日，我都不在香港，只能間中檢查電郵。

 

●   For urgent matters, please contact me on my cell phone at 9123-4567.

如你需要緊急協助，請致電我的手提電話9123-4567。

 

●   I will reply to your email after I return.

我回來後會回覆你的電郵。

 

●   I am out of the office attending a meeting today and may be slow to respond.

我今天要出席會議並且不在辦公室，回覆可能會較慢。

 

●   I am at XXX Event until 10 July and may be slow to reply.

我直到7月10日都在出席ＸＸＸ活動，回覆可能會較慢。

 

●   If you need immediate assistance, please contact Mandy at mandy.choi@abcmail.com.

如您需要即時協助，請發電郵到mandy.choi@abcmail.com與Mandy聯絡。

 

Step Three：結尾—簡單的sign off

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com

 

　　最後，記得寫下款（e.g. Best regards）及您的名字。

 

●   Regards,

(your name)

 

●   Kind regards,

(your name)

 

●   Best regards,

(your name)

 

三大範例：

 

範例一：

[Your Greeting]

 

I will be out of town from 1 July 2022 until 4 July 2022.

 

If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact Willy Wong at abc@abcmail.com. Otherwise, I will respond to your messages as soon as possible upon my return.

 

Respectful Regards,

[Your Name]

 

範例二：

[Your Greeting]

 

I will be out of the office from 30 June 2022 until 5 July 2022. If you need immediate assistance, please contact Jay Tong.

 

Kindest Regards,

 

[Your Name]

 

範例三：

[Your Greeting]

 

Thanks for your email. I will be away from 30 June 2022 until 6 July 2022, and will have very limited or no access to my email.

 

For immediate assistance please contact me on my cell phone at 9123-4567.

 

Respectfully,

 

[Your Name]

 

 

