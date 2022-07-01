Out of office？設置休假自動回覆訊息，可展現你的職場禮儀及專業態度（附3部曲+Email範例）

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com）

保持專業、有禮、可靠是很重要的。因此，當你需要休假並且不打算隨時回覆E-mail時，記得設置專業的「外出自動回覆電郵訊息（Out-of-office autoresponder email messages）」。啟動這個功能後，每當有人send E-mail給你，系統都會自動回覆對方。設置Auto-Reply Message來展現你的職場禮儀及專業度是對客戶的尊重，也是職場必備的基本禮儀。假若你沒有設置任何自動回覆就離開辦公室，那麼，你會讓send E-mail給你的人感到被忽略，並認為你不可靠。



寫專業的自動回覆訊息其實不難，只要記住以下三部曲便可：

Step One：開場白—禮貌地打招呼

● Thank you for your email.

謝謝你的來信。

● Thank you for your message.

謝謝你的訊息。

● You have reached the mailbox of Charmaine.

你的郵件已成功發給Charmaine。

Step Two：告知對方自己暫時不在、明確表示自己何時回來，以及有急事的話怎麼處理

● I am currently out of the office with limited 有限的access 訪問；存取to E-mail.

我目前不在，不方便使用郵件。

● I will be back on 4th July 2022. Please refer all urgent matters to Ms. Firenze Chiu at the following email address [firenzechiu@abcmail.com].

我將於2022年7月4日回來。有急事請找趙小姐，她的郵件是[firenzechiu@abcmail.com]。

● I am out of the office due to illness. I expect to return on 4th July 2022 and will get back to you at that time.

我現在因病不在辦公室。我預料於2022年7月4日回到辦公室，屆時將回覆你。

● I will be out of the office from 1 July until 3 July.

我將於7月1日至7月3日不在辦公室。

● I am currently out of the office, with no E-mail access. I will be returning on 6 July.

我現在不在辦公室，不能連接電郵。我將於7月6日回到辦公室。

● Our office is closed today due to statutory holiday法定假期. I will be back in the office tomorrow and will reply to your email as soon as possible.

因法定假期我們公司今天不營業，我明天進辦公室會盡快回覆你的訊息。

● I am out of town with limited internet access. I will be back on 6 July.

我現時不在香港，只有有限度的網絡連接。我將於7月6日回到辦公室。

● Please refer all urgent matters to Judy at judy.lo@abcmail.com.

請將緊急事宜轉交至Judy [judy.lo@abcmail.com]。

● I am out of town until 10 July. I am only able to check email sporadically偶爾；間中.

從現在起直到7月10日，我都不在香港，只能間中檢查電郵。

● For urgent matters, please contact me on my cell phone at 9123-4567.

如你需要緊急協助，請致電我的手提電話9123-4567。

● I will reply to your email after I return.

我回來後會回覆你的電郵。

● I am out of the office attending a meeting today and may be slow to respond.

我今天要出席會議並且不在辦公室，回覆可能會較慢。

● I am at XXX Event until 10 July and may be slow to reply.

我直到7月10日都在出席ＸＸＸ活動，回覆可能會較慢。

● If you need immediate assistance, please contact Mandy at mandy.choi@abcmail.com.

如您需要即時協助，請發電郵到mandy.choi@abcmail.com與Mandy聯絡。

Step Three：結尾—簡單的sign off

最後，記得寫下款（e.g. Best regards）及您的名字。

● Regards,

(your name)

● Kind regards,

(your name)

● Best regards,

(your name)

三大範例：

範例一：

[Your Greeting]

I will be out of town from 1 July 2022 until 4 July 2022.

If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact Willy Wong at abc@abcmail.com. Otherwise, I will respond to your messages as soon as possible upon my return.

Respectful Regards,

[Your Name]

範例二：

[Your Greeting]

I will be out of the office from 30 June 2022 until 5 July 2022. If you need immediate assistance, please contact Jay Tong.

Kindest Regards,

[Your Name]

範例三：

[Your Greeting]

Thanks for your email. I will be away from 30 June 2022 until 6 July 2022, and will have very limited or no access to my email.

For immediate assistance please contact me on my cell phone at 9123-4567.

Respectfully,

[Your Name]