如何中肯而溫和宣布壞消息、技巧地逃避責任？要學識主動與被動語氣分別！（附實用Email範例）

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

要宣布壞消息怎麽辦？在英文書信中，大部分情況下都會使用「主動語氣（active voice）」來直接描述你想表達的主旨。尤其是在促進產品、服務、活動或業務嘅時候，「主動語氣」能帶來直接和強而有力的感覺。然而，在某些情況下，我們卻必須以較迂迴、委婉的「被動語氣（passive voice）」表達，否則容易讓人有被冒犯與不禮貌的感覺。

在甚麼情況下我們應該使用被動語氣？包括「宣布壞消息」或「規避責任」時。若在這三種狀況中使用主動語氣，會讓對方有不舒服的感覺。相反，使用被動語氣（主詞+ "be" 動詞+過去分詞）的話，反而可以産生較中肯與溫和的語氣，既不會造成對方的壓迫感，還可以為你帶來理性與沉穩的形象。

以下是最常使用「被動語氣」的三種狀況，大家不妨嘗試比較以下三組E-mail，對比一下使用主動與被動語氣在態度上的變化吧。

Situation 1：宣布壞消息

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

Email 1A:

Subject: Employment status

Dear Victoria,

Since you failed to meet the sales quotas last month, I have to terminate（終止）

your position. 15th July will be your last day. I wish you the very best of luck in your job search.

（在過去一個月，你一直無法達到業績目標。因此，我必須終止你的職務。七月十五日是你上班的最後一天，我祝你能成功找到一份合適的工作。）

Regards,

Charlie

**Email 1A使用了主動式語氣，感覺嚴厲而強硬**

Email 1B:

Subject: Employment status

Dear Victoria,

Unfortunately, the sales quotas （業績目標） were not met. As a result, I'm sorry to be the one to tell you that your position has been terminated（終止）. This decision will be effective生效 as of 15th July. I wish you the very best of luck in your job search.

（很遺憾地，你並未達成業績目標。因此，我很遺憾告訴你，你的職務被終止了，這個決定將於十一月十六日生效，我們祝你能找到一份適合的工作。）

Regards,

Charlie

**Email 1B使用了被動式語氣，感覺較Email 1A中肯、溫和**

Email 1A及Email1B出現過的主動句及被動句：

● （主動句1）

Since you failed to meet the sales quotas,……

因你無法達成業績目標，……

● （被動句1）

The sales quotas were not met.

業績目標沒有達到。

● （主動句2）

I have to terminate your position.

我心須終止你的職務。

● （被動句2）

Your position has been terminated.

你的職務被終止了。

● （主動句3）

15th July will be your last day.

七月十五日是你上班的最後一天。

● （被動句3）

The decision will be effective as of November 16th.

這個決定於七月十五日生效。

Situation 2A：規避責任

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

Email 2A:

Subject: There was an unfortunate incident last night

Dear Ms. Webster,

I just want to let you know about an incident that happened last night. I left the door unlocked. As a result, a thief broke into the office and stole $6,500 in cash. We've filed a police report, but the police have no suspects yet.

（我只是想通知你昨天晚上發生的一件事。因爲我沒有鎖門，結果小偷闖進辦室偷走六千五百元。我們已經向警察局備案，不過警方到目前為止還沒有

到嫌疑犯。）

Regards,

Phoebe

**Email 2A 使用了主動式語氣，直接暴露錯誤**

Email 2B:

Subject: There was an unfortunate incident last night

Dear Ms. Webster,

I just want to let you know about an incident that happened last night. The door was left unlocked last night. As a result, the office was broken into and $6,500 was stolen in petty cash（辦公室裏的）小額現金. We've filed a police report, but the police have no suspects yet.

（我只是想通知你昨天晚上發生的一件事。由於昨晚門沒有鎖，結果辦公室被闖空門且被偷走了六千五百元。我們已經向警察局備案，不過警方到目前為止還沒有找到嫌疑犯。）



Regards,

Phoebe

**Email 2B 使用了被動式語氣， 迂迴規避責任**

Email 2A及Email2B出現過的主動句及被動句：

● （主動句1）

I left the door unlocked.

我沒有鎖門。

● （被動句1）

The door was left unlocked last night.

昨晚鬥沒有鎖。

● （主動句1）

A thief broke into the office and stole $86,500.

小偷闖進了辦公室還偷了六千五百元。

● （被動句1）

The office was broken into and $6,500 was stolen.

辦公室被闖空門且被偷走了六千五百元。

以下是另外兩個例子，供大家對比主動與被動句在語氣上的分別：

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

● 主動句（一）：

因為一個電腦錯誤，我們損失了所有存在資料庫裏的檔案。

Due to a computer error, we lost all the files saved on our database.

● 被動句（一）：

因為一個電腦錯誤，存在資料庫裏的所有檔案都損失了。

Due to a computer error, all the files saved on our database have been lost.

● 主動句（一）：

我們還沒有找到引起錯誤的原因。

We have not found the cause of the error.

● 被動句（一）：

引起錯誤的原因還沒被找出來。

The cause of the error has not been found.