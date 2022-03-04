公司活動因疫情被迫延期取消？如何有禮通知客戶？必學18句實用句！

香港第五波疫情Omicron變異病毒株來勢之猛，各行各業都正面對一系列的挑戰。對服務業、旅遊業、餐飲業等行業而言，疫情宛如洪水猛獸，一次又一次無情的衝擊。要在Omicron肆虐下生存，商業模式不得不實施重大變更。商店除了生意額下跌外，不少商業活動也因疫情而需要延期舉行甚至取消。如果公司的活動需延期或取消，而你正在惆悵如何撰寫一封英文email去交代事宜的話，這篇文章就可以幫你解決這燃眉之急了。如果某活動因疫情關係而需要取消，到底該如何通知客戶呢？又如何向受影響人士具體的解釋情況？本文章將逐一為你拆解以上難題！

以下是筆者準備的18大必學實用句子：

1. The safety and health of our attendees （出席者） is our highest priority（首要任務）.

出席者的安全與健康是我們的最重視的。

2. The safety of participants, guests, and staff must always come first.

我們必須把參加者、嘉賓，以至員工的安全放在第一位。

3. We regret to announce that due to the emergence of the Omicron variant, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone （延期）the seminar until further notice（直至另行通知）。

我們很遺憾地宣宣佈，由於 Omicron 變異病毒株肆虐，我們做出了艱難的決定——將研討會推遲直至另行通知。

4. We are genuinely upset not to be able to host （接待）you at this time.

我們也因未能於這時候接待您深感遺憾。

5. In light of （鑑於） the uncertainty of the coronavirus developments（疫情發展）, our company has decided to postpone the _______ event to 2023.

因疫情發展不明朗，本公司決定將_______活動延期至 2023年。

6. Due to the current circumstances surrounding Omicron, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the ______ event. We will keep you informed of future event developments.

由於Omicron肆虐，我們作出了推遲 ______ 活動這個艱難的決定。倘若有任何有關活動的最新發展，我們也會再次通知您的。

7. As the Hong Kong government announced that fifteen types of specified premises（15個表列處所） will have to close for a period of time, we are genuinely upset not to be able to host （接待） you during this period. Please contact 2xxx-3xxx for further information.

由於香港政府宣布15個表列處所將關閉一段時間，因此，很遺憾地我們在此期間無法接待您。 如若希望了解更多，請致電 2xxx-3xxx與我們聯繫。

8. After careful consideration of the health and safety of our participants and partners under the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus in the community, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the _____ event on 1 March 2022 to yet a later date.

在社區中出現 Omicron 變種 COVID-19 病毒後，我們仔細考慮了來賓和合作夥伴的健康和安全，並作出了這艱難的決定——將 2022 年 3 月 1 日的_____活動推遲到更晚的日期。

9. After close consultation （密切協商）with our partners in the industry（業界；行業）, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the ______ event.

經過與業界合作夥伴的密切協商，我們做出了艱難的決定——將______ 活動延期舉行。

10. Following the Government’s latest regulation （規定；規例）on group gathering （群組聚集）prohibition and the growing concerns of the pandemic（疫情）, our company has decided to cancel the ______ event.

根據政府最新限制群組聚集規例，以及對疫情的顧慮，本公司決定取消______ 活動。

11. We have been monitoring （關注）the situation closely and finally made the difficult decision to postpone it for a year to 2023.

我們一直在密切關注事態發展，最終做出了艱難的決定——將活動推遲一年至 2023 年。

12. This decision was made after careful risk assessment （風險評估）and consideration of advice related to the Omicron variant.

這決定是在仔細評估風險並考慮與 Omicron 變種相關的建議後作出的。

13. We will be working with our partners to finalize the details and will share more information about our plans with you soon.

我們將與合作夥伴一起討論細節，並將盡快把計劃內容通知你。

14. Thank you for your continued support.

謝謝你一直以來的支持。

15. We look forward to seeing you in the near future （不久將來）.

我們期望可在不久將來與你相見。

16. We know that this is a very challenging time for everyone and appreciate your understanding and support.

我們知道這對每一位而言是相當艱難的時刻，感謝你的理解和支持。

17. We will keep trying to find a time when we’re not interrupted.

我們將繼續努力尋找合適而不受影響的日子。

18. Stay safe and healthy!

願你一直平安健康！





