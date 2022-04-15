意見不合說I disagree with you太傷和氣？教你16個婉轉表達「不同意」方式，有禮貌、唔尷尬！

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/)

在職場上，同事或商業夥伴之間的接觸甚為密切，經常需要洽談、協商並進而取得共識。在與工作夥伴溝通的過程中，難免會碰到意見不一的時候。在這些時候，你或許會覺得自己處於兩難的局面，一方面不想盲目跟從他人意見，另一方面又不想因堅持己見而開罪他人。其實，只要懂得善用說話技巧，堅持己見並不一定會給對方帶來負面的感覺。那麼，要如何委婉地、有禮地表達自己的意見，才不會傷害彼此的和氣呢？怎樣可以在推倒別人的看法或觀點的同時，仍不會是對方難堪，甚至能讓對方有備受尊重的感覺呢？本周筆者要跟大家分享16種「委婉表達不同意見」的說法：

（溫馨提示：不要直接否定對方。千萬別說 「I disagree」、「No way!」。）

1. I see your point, but……

我明白你的意思，但是……

Situation:

A: To address this problem, I think we have to set up a new system.

為了解決這個問題，我認為我們必須建立一個新的系統。

B: I see your point, but the cost is too high.

我明白你的意思，但是價格太高了。

2. This may be true to some extent, but......

在某程度上可能是正確的，但是......

Example:

This may be true to some extent, but I'm confident that this solution will fix the problem as well.

在某程度上可能是正確的，但我相信這方案也能解決這問題。

3. While this may be true in some cases, it is important to remember that......

雖然這在某些情況下可能是正確的，但切記......

Example:

While this may be true in some cases, it is important to remember that hiring permanent employees can make more sense in many situations.

雖然這在某些情況下可能是正確的，但切記在許多情況下僱用長期員工可能更有意義。

4. I’m sorry that I’m not prepared to accept ______ at this moment.

抱歉，我暫時還沒有準備好接納______.

Example：

I’m sorry that I’m not prepared to accept your proposal at this moment.

抱歉，我暫時還沒有準備好接受您們的計劃書。

5. You may be right about that, but.....

你可能是對的，但是......

Example：

You may be right about that, but companies should not cheat like this anyway.

你可能是對的，但公司不應該這樣作弊。

6. I'm not so sure…...

我不太確定……

Example：

I'm not so sure whether you've read all the details. Maybe you can have a look at this document again.

我不太確定你是否已把所有細節都參詳過，或許您可以再看看份文件。

7. I’m sorry. I didn't quite grasp this point.

我太不理解這點。

8. That would be great, except that……

這很棒，可是……

Example：

That would be great, except that it's only available to local residents.

這很棒，可是它只開放給本地居民。

9. My opinion is a bit different from yours.

我的意見和您有些少不同。

10. I'm afraid that…

我擔心/恐怕……

Example：

I'm afraid that this plan may not work.

我擔心這個計劃並不可行。

11. I look at it this way.

我是這麼看的。

這種表達方式並不會直接推翻對方，而是嘗試引導對方往你的方向思考。

Example 1：

I look at it this way. If we extend the deadline, ……

我是這樣看的。 如果我們延長截止日期，……

Example 2:

I think that you have made a good point, but I look at it this way……

我覺得你提出了一個不錯的觀點，然而，我是這麼看的……

Example 3:

I understand why you want to...... But look at it this way: If we......, we can......

我了解為甚麼你想……但這樣看好了，如果我們……，我們就

能……。

12. I’d like to suggest……

我想提出……

Example:

I’d like to suggest a different approach from the one just proposed.

我想提出和剛剛不同的方法。

13. If I were you, I would / wouldn’t ……

如果我是您，我會/不會……

Example：

If I were you, I wouldn’t take this risk.

如果我是你，我不會冒這個風險。

14. To be quite honest, ……

老實說……

Example：

To be quite honest, I’m not sure whether this product will sell very well in Hong Kong.

老實說，我不確定該產品在香港是否會賣得很好。

15. That’s one way to think about it……However, ……

那是其中一種解讀方式。但是……

Situation：

A: Stability our first priority. We shouldn't take the risk.

穩定是我們的首要任務，我們不應冒險。

B: That's one way to think about it. However, I believe that sometimes we have to try something different. What do you think?

那是其中一種解讀方式，但有時我們必須嘗試一些不同的東西。你覺得呢？

16. Possibly, but what I’m concerned with is......

或許吧，但我關心的是

Example：

Possibly, but what I’m concerned with is the security and stability of our system.

或許吧，但我關心的是我們系統的安全性和穩定性。





