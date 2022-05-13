寫Email不小心按了發送？Send錯電郵點挽救？必學18句「補鑊」英文（附實用示範）

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）

正所謂「忙中有錯」，無論多小心都好，總會有失手的時候吧？有沒有試過「手快快」把E-mail錯發了給別人？有沒有試過送出E-mail後才發現自己打錯字？又有沒有試過把錯誤的文件attach到電郵中？遇到這些情況該怎麼處理？其實出錯後及時補發一封道歉E-mail，「補鑊」並非難事！若不是犯了嚴重的錯誤，只要在表達歉意的郵件裏面簡單解釋就可以了，不需要加入太多情感因素。

事不宜遲，立刻來學學怎樣「補鑊」啦！今次會首先和大家介紹相關例句，此外筆者還準備了兩篇E-mail示範如何得體地「補鑊」。還不趕緊bookmark這篇文章？

Part 1：「補鑊」Email必學例句

• I made the mistake of clicking “send” before finishing the email. Please disregard 忽略 the previous one. Sorry for the confusion.

我剛剛不小心提前按錯了「發送」，所以煩請忽略前一封email。造成不便，我感到抱歉！

• This is to kindly express my sincere apology 誠摯的歉意for sending an email that was not meant for you.

來函謹表達我誠摯的歉意，因爲我誤把電郵發錯了給你。

• I’m sorry that this e-mail was written for someone else. I know you receive tons of messages, so feel free to delete this one.

很抱歉，這封電郵是寫給其他人的。我知道你收到大量的訊息，因此請隨便删掉這一個。

• I am sorry I quoted the wrong figures錯誤的數據.

對不起，我引用了錯誤的數據。

• I would like to apologize on behalf of 代表F&Z Ltd. for sending the wrong product brochure to you.

我謹代表F&Z有限公司就發錯產品手冊一事向你道歉。

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）

• I am sorry that the last email was sent in error出錯了. This time the file is attached.

抱歉，上一封電郵出錯了，這次附加了文件。

• Please accept my apologies for giving the wrong bill 帳單出錯.

帳單出錯了，請接受我的歉意。

• Enclosed is a revised report with the correct information.

隨函附上已經修訂報告，這次的資料是正確的。

• I am sorry that the quotation I gave earlier was not for the products you had requested.

很抱歉，我之前提供的報價不適用於你所要求的產品。

• I am sorry that I have given you inaccurate 不正確的information.

對不起，我給你提供了不正確的信息。

• A new version with corrected information is already on its way.

我們正在更正信息，並預備製作新的版本給你。

• It is my sincere request 誠摯地請求to forgive us for this failure. It will be an honor for us if you continue to trust us.

我誠摯地請求你原諒我們的錯誤。如果你繼續信任我們並與我們保持業務關係，這將是我們的榮幸。

• To avoid such an incident, I will ensure to be cautious 謹慎 in the future.

為了避免發生此類事件，我日後也會保持謹慎。

• Enclosed is a check/cheque with the correct figures.

附上一張銀碼正確的支票。

• Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

感謝你的理解和一如既往的支持。

• I understand that such inconveniences can be very frustrating. Thank you for your patience.

我明白到這種不便可能會令人感到沮喪，感謝你的耐心配合。

• I understand it is my obligation義務 to ensure that the correct document is attached.

我清楚知道我有義務確保隨函附上的文件正確無誤。

• Thank you for being understanding in this unfortunate matter. I assure 保證you it will not happen again.

感謝你對這事情的理解，我向你保證日後不會再發生。

Part 2：超實用「補鑊」Email 範例

（範例一）

情景：送錯附件

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）

Subject：Apology Letter for Sending Wrong Attachment

Dear Mr. Chan,

I wish to express my apologies for sending the wrong attachment just now under the subject “Request for information on Cybersecurity Standards”. I understand this might have brought up inconveniences 帶來不便to you and others relying on the attachment.

I will not give excuses for what happened as I understand it is my obligation 義務 to ensure that the correct document is attached. Attached to this email is the correct document.

Thank you for being understanding in this unfortunate matter. I assure 保證you it will not happen again.

Best regards,

Kandy Lai

（範例二）

情景：發送錯誤信息

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）

Subject：Apology Letter for Sending Wrong Information

Dear Dr. Chiu,

I wish to offer my apologies for sending the wrong information on the email dated 6 May under the subject “Here’s the quote we discussed”. I understand the wrong information might have brought inconveniences on your end. The correct information ought to have been …[更正後的資訊]… .

I am sorry that I brought up the inconvenience and I will ensure to be cautious in the future to avoid such an incident.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

Regards,

Cookie So

最後……

謹記：第一封Email send錯之後，第二封補救的Email千萬不要再出錯。Send之前記得記得要double check所有details，否則再次send錯就會極度「老尷」㗎喇！