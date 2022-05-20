Subject Line這樣寫才不會被誤當垃圾郵件，Email起標題3大原則！（附8大範例）

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com）

E-mail的標題（Subject Line）是非常重要的一個部分，如果標題內容空泛（vague）、不吸引，或看起來像垃圾郵件（junk mail），命運就是直接進入「垃圾桶」。

你有沒有曾經因為想不出標題，而讓E-mail的Subject Line空白呢？你有沒有曾經懶得改Subject Line，而一直沿用同一封信的標題繼續和對方聯繫，就算討論的議題已經和原主旨毫無關聯了呢？記住記住記住！Subject Line是整篇Email的靈魂，如果沒辦法吸引對方開信閱讀，內容做得再精美都是枉然。

這個星期，筆者會為大家分享E-mail標題的「三大原則」及「八大範例」。大家記得bookmark定呢篇article以備不時之需呀！

Part I — Email標題三大原則：

第一原則：Keep it short

收件箱一般能顯示E-mail標題的60個字符左右，而手機版則只能顯示25到30個字符。因此，E-mail的標題切忌過長，3-5個英文單詞為理想，最多7-9個字。

Examples：

● Two questions about your proposal

● Welcome to C&Y Collection Limited

● E-invoice for your order #123456789

第二原則：Place the most important words at the beginning

由於你不知道對方的電腦或手機可以顯示subject line中的多少個字，因此，記得把最重要的信息放在最開頭。 否則，重點很有可能被對方忽略了。

● Meeting Rescheduled for Friday

● Reminder on Vaccine Pass for Campus Access

● Fire Drill Rescheduled for May 20th, 2022

● Great Prizes for Top Ten Winners

● Answers on New Products

● Latest Designers for Kids

第三原則：Keep it focused & specific

專家說，Email標題必須能準確地傳達郵件的內容，以便收件人在毋須打開電郵的情況下快速知道電郵的重要性。

● Submit your Final Report by 5pm

● Indicate your preference now

● Clean up your desks today

● Submission of reflection report

● Important Updates About COVID-19 Planning and Actions

（Bad example：“Do you have a second?”是一個內容模糊的Email標題，因為對方必須打開郵件才能弄清楚你想要表達甚麼。）

如果是工作申請(Job application)，標題需列明你的姓名和職位。

● Administrative Assistant Job — Your Name

● Communications Director Position — Your Name

● Job Posting #1212: Sales Manager— Your Name

Part II—常見的Email標題範例：

Subject Line範例（一）：

*Welcome to [company] — [next step（s）]

Example：

*Welcome to ZYQMart — Here’s how to place your first order

Subject Line範例（二）：

*Action Required: [Task]

Example：

*Action Required: Confirm Your Email Address

Subject Line範例（三）：

*Reply by [Date]：Cast your vote for XXX

Example：

*Reply by Monday：Cast your vote for the 80th Academy Awards

Subject Line範例（四）：

*Flash Sale：[Name of Product] [Discount]

Example：

*Flash Sale: iPup 35% off

Subject Line範例（五）：

*Last call：[Name Of Product] closes in [#] hours

Example：

*Last call: FoodPenguin VIP Account closes in 5 hours

Subject Line範例（六）：

*One more thing about [topic]

Example：

*One more thing about our 2020 Marketing Plan

*One more thing about the Opening Ceremony

Subject Line範例（七）：

*Welcome to [Brand／Company] - [Action encouraged]

Example：

*Welcome to F&Z Nail Tech - Try our 3D waterslide nail decals now!

Subject Line範例（八）：

*Try Out [Product] for Yourself

Example：

*Try Out Rosewater Face Spray for Yourself



