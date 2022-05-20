20/05/2022
Subject Line這樣寫才不會被誤當垃圾郵件，Email起標題3大原則！（附8大範例）
Zephyr Yeung
從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？
職場英語教室
逢周五更新
（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com）
E-mail的標題（Subject Line）是非常重要的一個部分，如果標題內容空泛（vague）、不吸引，或看起來像垃圾郵件（junk mail），命運就是直接進入「垃圾桶」。
你有沒有曾經因為想不出標題，而讓E-mail的Subject Line空白呢？你有沒有曾經懶得改Subject Line，而一直沿用同一封信的標題繼續和對方聯繫，就算討論的議題已經和原主旨毫無關聯了呢？記住記住記住！Subject Line是整篇Email的靈魂，如果沒辦法吸引對方開信閱讀，內容做得再精美都是枉然。
這個星期，筆者會為大家分享E-mail標題的「三大原則」及「八大範例」。大家記得bookmark定呢篇article以備不時之需呀！
Part I — Email標題三大原則：
第一原則：Keep it short
（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com）
收件箱一般能顯示E-mail標題的60個字符左右，而手機版則只能顯示25到30個字符。因此，E-mail的標題切忌過長，3-5個英文單詞為理想，最多7-9個字。
Examples：
● Two questions about your proposal
● Welcome to C&Y Collection Limited
● E-invoice for your order #123456789
第二原則：Place the most important words at the beginning
（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com）
由於你不知道對方的電腦或手機可以顯示subject line中的多少個字，因此，記得把最重要的信息放在最開頭。 否則，重點很有可能被對方忽略了。
● Meeting Rescheduled for Friday
● Reminder on Vaccine Pass for Campus Access
● Fire Drill Rescheduled for May 20th, 2022
● Great Prizes for Top Ten Winners
● Answers on New Products
● Latest Designers for Kids
第三原則：Keep it focused & specific
（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com）
專家說，Email標題必須能準確地傳達郵件的內容，以便收件人在毋須打開電郵的情況下快速知道電郵的重要性。
● Submit your Final Report by 5pm
● Indicate your preference now
● Clean up your desks today
● Submission of reflection report
● Important Updates About COVID-19 Planning and Actions
（Bad example：“Do you have a second?”是一個內容模糊的Email標題，因為對方必須打開郵件才能弄清楚你想要表達甚麼。）
如果是工作申請(Job application)，標題需列明你的姓名和職位。
● Administrative Assistant Job — Your Name
● Communications Director Position — Your Name
● Job Posting #1212: Sales Manager— Your Name
Part II—常見的Email標題範例：
（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com）
Subject Line範例（一）：
*Welcome to [company] — [next step（s）]
Example：
*Welcome to ZYQMart — Here’s how to place your first order
Subject Line範例（二）：
*Action Required: [Task]
Example：
*Action Required: Confirm Your Email Address
Subject Line範例（三）：
*Reply by [Date]：Cast your vote for XXX
Example：
*Reply by Monday：Cast your vote for the 80th Academy Awards
Subject Line範例（四）：
*Flash Sale：[Name of Product] [Discount]
Example：
*Flash Sale: iPup 35% off
（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com）
Subject Line範例（五）：
*Last call：[Name Of Product] closes in [#] hours
Example：
*Last call: FoodPenguin VIP Account closes in 5 hours
Subject Line範例（六）：
*One more thing about [topic]
Example：
*One more thing about our 2020 Marketing Plan
*One more thing about the Opening Ceremony
Subject Line範例（七）：
*Welcome to [Brand／Company] - [Action encouraged]
Example：
*Welcome to F&Z Nail Tech - Try our 3D waterslide nail decals now!
Subject Line範例（八）：
*Try Out [Product] for Yourself
Example：
*Try Out Rosewater Face Spray for Yourself
