職場
職場英語教室
小薯茶水間玄來更精彩行政人員有種生活風水蔣知識命運占星台我做Marketing辦公室政治形象UP！廣告背後Pris形象教室銷售達人飛凡年輕夢好書看多點HR唔易做
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

20/05/2022

Subject Line這樣寫才不會被誤當垃圾郵件，Email起標題3大原則！（附8大範例）

#職場 #職場英語 #商業英語 #英文教學 #學英文 #電郵 #電郵標題 #email #Subject Line #增值 #打工仔 #上班族
  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com

 

　　E-mail的標題（Subject Line）是非常重要的一個部分，如果標題內容空泛（vague）、不吸引，或看起來像垃圾郵件（junk mail），命運就是直接進入「垃圾桶」。

 

　　你有沒有曾經因為想不出標題，而讓E-mail的Subject Line空白呢？你有沒有曾經懶得改Subject Line，而一直沿用同一封信的標題繼續和對方聯繫，就算討論的議題已經和原主旨毫無關聯了呢？記住記住記住！Subject Line是整篇Email的靈魂，如果沒辦法吸引對方開信閱讀，內容做得再精美都是枉然。

 

　　這個星期，筆者會為大家分享E-mail標題的「三大原則」及「八大範例」。大家記得bookmark定呢篇article以備不時之需呀！

 

Part I — Email標題三大原則：

 

第一原則：Keep it short

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com

 

　　收件箱一般能顯示E-mail標題的60個字符左右，而手機版則只能顯示25到30個字符。因此，E-mail的標題切忌過長，3-5個英文單詞為理想，最多7-9個字。

 

Examples：

　　●    Two questions about your proposal

　　●    Welcome to C&Y Collection Limited

　　●    E-invoice for your order #123456789

 

第二原則：Place the most important words at the beginning

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com

 

　　由於你不知道對方的電腦或手機可以顯示subject line中的多少個字，因此，記得把最重要的信息放在最開頭。 否則，重點很有可能被對方忽略了。

 

●    Meeting Rescheduled for Friday

●    Reminder on Vaccine Pass for Campus Access

●    Fire Drill Rescheduled for May 20th, 2022

●    Great Prizes for Top Ten Winners

●    Answers on New Products

●    Latest Designers for Kids

 

第三原則：Keep it focused & specific

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com

 

　　專家說，Email標題必須能準確地傳達郵件的內容，以便收件人在毋須打開電郵的情況下快速知道電郵的重要性。

 

　　●    Submit your Final Report by 5pm

　　●    Indicate your preference now

　　●    Clean up your desks today

　　●    Submission of reflection report

　　●    Important Updates About COVID-19 Planning and Actions

 

　　（Bad example：“Do you have a second?”是一個內容模糊的Email標題，因為對方必須打開郵件才能弄清楚你想要表達甚麼。）

 

如果是工作申請(Job application)，標題需列明你的姓名和職位。

 

　　●    Administrative Assistant Job — Your Name

　　●    Communications Director Position — Your Name

　　●    Job Posting #1212: Sales Manager— Your Name

 

Part II—常見的Email標題範例：

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com

 

Subject Line範例（一）

*Welcome to [company] — [next step（s）]

 

Example：

*Welcome to ZYQMart — Here’s how to place your first order

 

Subject Line範例（二）

*Action Required: [Task]

 

Example：

*Action Required: Confirm Your Email Address

 

Subject Line範例（三）

*Reply by [Date]：Cast your vote for XXX

 

Example：

*Reply by Monday：Cast your vote for the 80th Academy Awards

 

Subject Line範例（四）

*Flash Sale：[Name of Product] [Discount]

 

Example：

*Flash Sale: iPup 35% off

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com

 

Subject Line範例（五）

*Last call：[Name Of Product] closes in [#] hours

 

Example：

*Last call: FoodPenguin VIP Account closes in 5 hours

 

Subject Line範例（六）

*One more thing about [topic]

 

Example：

*One more thing about our 2020 Marketing Plan

*One more thing about the Opening Ceremony

 

Subject Line範例（七）

*Welcome to [Brand／Company] - [Action encouraged]

 

Example：

*Welcome to F&Z Nail Tech - Try our 3D waterslide nail decals now!

 

Subject Line範例（八）

*Try Out [Product] for Yourself

 

Example：

*Try Out Rosewater Face Spray for Yourself

 

