客戶遲遲未付款？學識這些英文單字及句型，催款專業而不失禮貎！（附實用例子）

相信大家都遇過類似的問題——客戶總是遲遲不付款，甚至潛水玩失蹤。是的，催款難，催款之餘又不會令人感覺刻薄刺耳更難。要向客戶催款時，立場要清楚、語氣要堅定且professional、文字要簡練、意思要清楚；同時語氣要誠懇、體貼，彬彬有禮。記住，千萬別輕易懷疑對方故意拖欠不付，以免傷害對方感情，這不但不利於達到索款的目的，更有可能會妨礙你們以後的業務。如果email中的語氣過於刻薄刺耳，對方有機會覺得沒有必要繼續維持生意關係，一旦發生這樣的情況，客戶可能會因感覺不好而拒絕付款，因為他已決心不再和你有任何生意往來。那麽，我們到底如何專業地、有禮地催款？

本周，筆者會和大家介紹催款協助必備「單字」、「實用句型」、如何用email催款。

Part 1：「催款」必學的單字片語

● 逾期通知

overdue notice

● 逾期已久

long overdue

● 逾期剩餘款

overdue balance

● 拖欠帳目

delinquent account

● 結清帳款

pay an account

settle an account



● 尾款

final payment

● 付尾款

pay the balance

pay the rest

● 優質客戶

valued customers

● 對收款相當重視

be very keen on payment collection

● 簿記入某帳戶

credit to an/the account

● 從某帳戶支出

debit from an/the account

● 安排付款

arrange the payment

● 帳戶剩餘款

remaining amount

● 未付金額

outstanding amount

● 逾期帳款

overdue amount

● 開票日

billing date

● 到期日

due date

● 發貨單日期/發票日期

invoice date

Part 2: 「催款」必學的句型

句型1：「通知繳款到期」

“This e-mail is to inform you that payment is now + 欠款時間 + overdue.＂

Example:

This e-mail is to inform you that payment is now seven days overdue.

這電郵是要通知你們款項已經逾期七天了。

句型2：「提醒日期及時間」

“Your payment of + 金額(amount) + was due on +日期(date). ＂

Example:

Your payment of $15,000 was due on 19th June.

您的$15,000款項已於6月19日到期。

句型3：「要求回覆」

“We would appreciate hearing back from you + 聯繫渠道 (e.g. by phone/email) + at your earliest convenience.＂

Example:

We would appreciate hearing back from you by phone or e-mail at your earliest convenience.

若能盡早透過電話或電子郵件得到你們的回應，則不勝感激。

句型4：「了解原因」

“If you are unable + to + 動詞(Verb), perhaps you could explain...＂

Example:

If you are unable to make payment immediately or require special arrangements, perhaps you could explain the problem to us.

如果你們無法立即付款或需要特殊安排，可以向我們說明問題。

Part 3：如何用e-mail催款

To: Cloudy Health (jaychow@cloudyhealth.com)

Subject: Payment Reminder

Dear Mr. Chow,

[通知繳款到期We are writing to inform you that your payment is now five days overdue.] [提醒日期及時間Your payment of $8,650 was due on 15th June.] Please remit funds匯款to our account at your earliest convenience.

We understand that it is sometimes difficult to make payment on time. [瞭解原因If you are unable to make payment immediately or require special arrangements, perhaps you could explain the problem to us.] Our accounting office has experience in solving difficult payment issues. We are always happy to assist our customers.

[要求回覆We would appreciate hearing back from you by phone or e-mail at your earliest convenience.] Thank you very much.

Yours sincerely,

Firenze Chiu

Essential Oil Pub

Part 4: 更多相關例句

1. Please arrange the payment 安排付款soon to receive the goods earlier so that it will not influence your selling schedule or in case of any extra charge 額外費用at destination port.

請盡快安排付款以便提前收到貨物，這樣就不會影響你的銷售時間表或在目的港支付任何額外費用。

2. In order for us to keep offering premium quality 優質of service to valued customers like you, please help us solve this overdue issue 逾期帳款問題immediately and further prevent such embarrassing situation from happening in the future.

為了讓我們能繼續提供優質服務給像你一樣的優質客戶，煩請協將此逾期帳款問題解決以及避免如此難堪的情況再度發生。

3. We have not yet received your payment for the XXX fee, could you please check?

我們還沒有收到你支付的 XXX 費用，你能查一下嗎？

4. We have contacted the logistics company to pick up the goods from our factory; however, we have not received the freight運費yet. Do you mind transferring it to us soon? if not, we're afraid that you can't receive the goods by 3rd July.

我們已聯繫物流公司從我廠提貨。然而，我們還沒有收到運費。 你可否盡快把轉賬給我們？否則，我們恐怕你未能在 7 月 3 日之前收貨。