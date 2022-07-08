08/07/2022
如何中肯而溫和宣布壞消息、技巧地逃避責任？要學識主動與被動語氣分別！（附實用Email範例）
Zephyr Yeung
Zephyr Yeung
從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？
要宣布壞消息怎麽辦？在英文書信中，大部分情況下都會使用「主動語氣（active voice）」來直接描述你想表達的主旨。尤其是在促進產品、服務、活動或業務嘅時候，「主動語氣」能帶來直接和強而有力的感覺。然而，在某些情況下，我們卻必須以較迂迴、委婉的「被動語氣（passive voice）」表達，否則容易讓人有被冒犯與不禮貌的感覺。
在甚麼情況下我們應該使用被動語氣？包括「宣布壞消息」或「規避責任」時。若在這三種狀況中使用主動語氣，會讓對方有不舒服的感覺。相反，使用被動語氣（主詞+ "be" 動詞+過去分詞）的話，反而可以産生較中肯與溫和的語氣，既不會造成對方的壓迫感，還可以為你帶來理性與沉穩的形象。
以下是最常使用「被動語氣」的三種狀況，大家不妨嘗試比較以下三組E-mail，對比一下使用主動與被動語氣在態度上的變化吧。
Situation 1：宣布壞消息
Email 1A:
Subject: Employment status
Dear Victoria,
Since you failed to meet the sales quotas last month, I have to terminate（終止）
your position. 15th July will be your last day. I wish you the very best of luck in your job search.
（在過去一個月，你一直無法達到業績目標。因此，我必須終止你的職務。七月十五日是你上班的最後一天，我祝你能成功找到一份合適的工作。）
Regards,
Charlie
**Email 1A使用了主動式語氣，感覺嚴厲而強硬**
Email 1B:
Subject: Employment status
Dear Victoria,
Unfortunately, the sales quotas （業績目標） were not met. As a result, I'm sorry to be the one to tell you that your position has been terminated（終止）. This decision will be effective生效 as of 15th July. I wish you the very best of luck in your job search.
（很遺憾地，你並未達成業績目標。因此，我很遺憾告訴你，你的職務被終止了，這個決定將於十一月十六日生效，我們祝你能找到一份適合的工作。）
Regards,
Charlie
**Email 1B使用了被動式語氣，感覺較Email 1A中肯、溫和**
Email 1A及Email1B出現過的主動句及被動句：
● （主動句1）
Since you failed to meet the sales quotas,……
因你無法達成業績目標，……
● （被動句1）
The sales quotas were not met.
業績目標沒有達到。
● （主動句2）
I have to terminate your position.
我心須終止你的職務。
● （被動句2）
Your position has been terminated.
你的職務被終止了。
● （主動句3）
15th July will be your last day.
七月十五日是你上班的最後一天。
● （被動句3）
The decision will be effective as of November 16th.
這個決定於七月十五日生效。
Situation 2A：規避責任
Email 2A:
Subject: There was an unfortunate incident last night
Dear Ms. Webster,
I just want to let you know about an incident that happened last night. I left the door unlocked. As a result, a thief broke into the office and stole $6,500 in cash. We've filed a police report, but the police have no suspects yet.
（我只是想通知你昨天晚上發生的一件事。因爲我沒有鎖門，結果小偷闖進辦室偷走六千五百元。我們已經向警察局備案，不過警方到目前為止還沒有
到嫌疑犯。）
Regards,
Phoebe
**Email 2A 使用了主動式語氣，直接暴露錯誤**
Email 2B:
Subject: There was an unfortunate incident last night
Dear Ms. Webster,
I just want to let you know about an incident that happened last night. The door was left unlocked last night. As a result, the office was broken into and $6,500 was stolen in petty cash（辦公室裏的）小額現金. We've filed a police report, but the police have no suspects yet.
（我只是想通知你昨天晚上發生的一件事。由於昨晚門沒有鎖，結果辦公室被闖空門且被偷走了六千五百元。我們已經向警察局備案，不過警方到目前為止還沒有找到嫌疑犯。）
Regards,
Phoebe
**Email 2B 使用了被動式語氣， 迂迴規避責任**
Email 2A及Email2B出現過的主動句及被動句：
● （主動句1）
I left the door unlocked.
我沒有鎖門。
● （被動句1）
The door was left unlocked last night.
昨晚鬥沒有鎖。
● （主動句1）
A thief broke into the office and stole $86,500.
小偷闖進了辦公室還偷了六千五百元。
● （被動句1）
The office was broken into and $6,500 was stolen.
辦公室被闖空門且被偷走了六千五百元。
以下是另外兩個例子，供大家對比主動與被動句在語氣上的分別：
● 主動句（一）：
因為一個電腦錯誤，我們損失了所有存在資料庫裏的檔案。
Due to a computer error, we lost all the files saved on our database.
● 被動句（一）：
因為一個電腦錯誤，存在資料庫裏的所有檔案都損失了。
Due to a computer error, all the files saved on our database have been lost.
● 主動句（一）：
我們還沒有找到引起錯誤的原因。
We have not found the cause of the error.
● 被動句（一）：
引起錯誤的原因還沒被找出來。
The cause of the error has not been found.
