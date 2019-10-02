  • 會員
02/10/2019 08:06

【修例風暴】港鐵全線車站今日開放提供服務

　　《經濟通通訊社２日專訊》港鐵（０００６６）宣布，今天全線車站可開放，提供服務。不
過，由於個別車站被縱火及破壞，部分車站出入口或設施，需要較長時間復修，乘客使用相關設
施時，或需要較長時間。
　　因應昨日多區示威活動，港鐵昨日先後關閉４７個車站。（ｅｃ）（ｚｚ）

