2019-20年度財政預算案

財政司司長陳茂波將於本月２７日發表任內第二份《財政預算案》，面對中美貿易戰等外圍不確定因素，新一份預算案將以「撐企業、保就業、穩經濟、利民生」作主題。相比去年度高達１４００多億元的財政盈餘，陳茂波已預告本年度盈餘將大減三分之二，市場關注政府會否減少「派糖」，甚至考慮加稅以補充盈餘，其他如醫療、教育及住屋等也是重點。

至於早前政府落實派錢４０００元過程被批擾民，遭人詬病，是次預算案再「派錢」的期望不大。另一方面，「上車」政策一直備受市民關注，會否應外界建議豁免６００萬以下首置物業印花稅，則要拭目以待。

黃偉綸：賣地底價「貼市」 料首置盤地下半財年推出

2019年03月01日
羅致光：舊區對社福設施需求更殷 買領展物業可能性低

2019年02月28日
財爺派糖「減甜」被人怨 黃國健：「雞肋都係雞！」

2019年02月27日
首批政府綠色債券料可於今年內推出 規模至少5億美元

2019年02月27日
長者醫療券額外增1000元 累積上限增至8000元後不下調

2019年02月27日
醫療開支預算增近11%至806億元 女學童可免費接種子宮頸癌疫苗

2019年02月27日
60億元發展新的海濱長廊及休憩空間 項目重點包括港島、啟德與荃灣海濱

2019年02月27日
20億元支持非政府機構興建過渡性房屋 　消息：最快今年下半年接受申請

2019年02月27日
德勤：政府「派糖」規模減少 惟目前力度仍可接受

2019年02月27日
今年預算案料響應「廁所革命」？市傳消息同你一文睇晒！

2019年02月26日
一文綜合重點消息：派糖措施無驚喜 翻新公廁有新意

2019年02月26日
股樓昇平惟逆風未減 看財爺如何「穩經濟」

2019年02月26日
料撥款為發展高球場作詳細技術研究

2019年02月26日
或設「過渡性房屋基金」 各類津貼料續出「雙糧」

2019年02月26日
王銳強：應深化科研扣稅制 鼓勵青年創業融入大灣區

2019年02月25日
李兆波料預算案無驚喜 設立銷售稅錯失最佳時機

2019年02月25日
「派錢」政策勢不再 冀推融入大灣區稅務優惠

2019年02月25日
加強培育創科人才勢在必行　280億元如何投放？

2019年02月25日
融入大灣區、應付貿易戰 料有篇幅支援港企

2019年02月25日
教協倡將教育經常開支提升至GDP 的4%以上

2019年02月24日
封面選用粉綠色，陳茂波：今年前景有危有機

2019年02月24日
石老師工作室

我們的立法會稱職嗎？

調高長者綜援合資格申請年齡鬧得沸沸揚揚。爭拗為何出現？這要從2018年立法會《2018年撥款條例草案》說起。

2019年01月30日
補鑊$4000嚟喇！Click入嚟教你點填份申請表

2019年01月21日
大專生申領$4000 最想旅行消費或儲起

2019年01月15日