2021-22年度財政預算案

新一份《財政預算案》將於2月24日發表，面對疫情持續逾年，不少行業都出現裁員甚至結業潮，令本港失業率攀升至創近17年來高位，失業大軍突破25萬人；然而，一系列防疫抗疫基金的紓困措施令開支大增，在面臨逾3000億元財赤下，各方關注港府如何開源節流應付財政困局之餘，更期望新一份《預算案》有更多紓解民困的政策，惟財爺卻放風暗示不會派糖，派錢無望，甚至傳出會全面「走甜」。另邊廂，市場近期對加稅以長遠增加政府收入的聲音亦絡繹不絕，《預算案》能否做到既重視近憂又不忽略遠慮勢成焦點。

預算案應有的理財原則

2021年02月26日
陶冬

財爺，該仔細想想了

2月24日，香港財政司長陳茂波宣讀財政預算案，宣布將股票印花稅從0.1%提高到0.13%。這是香港1993年來首次提高股票印花稅，預計可以帶給庫房額外120億港元的全年收入。

2021年02月26日
消費券可買餸網購 不能搭車交水電費 擬設中央登記平台

2021年02月26日
王曉彥：財政預算案

2021年02月25日
財爺減甜猶傷股民心　香港轉型遠景仍乏陳

2021年02月24日
派五千元電子消費券 寬減薪俸利得稅差餉

2021年02月24日
陳茂波：提交法案上調股票印花稅率至0.13%

2021年02月24日
關焯照：加徵股票印花稅削競爭力　仍有空間「派錢」

2021年02月22日
莊太量：財赤難「派糖」或有加稅建議 樓市不會減辣

2021年02月22日