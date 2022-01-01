分享到

放眼世界 置業不是夢

香港樓價冠絕全球，一般市民要上車難上加難。而海外物業可說是港人的另一出路，當中以英國、澳洲、加拿大以及日本最為受歡迎。

物業市場會隨著個別國家的政治、經濟發展而變化，大家於作出投資、移民、退休、升學時需要考慮甚麼因素？海外與本地物業不可同日而語，唯有捕捉最新市場資訊才可作出明智之選。

湯文亮

湯文亮

亂世投資學

投資不一定要買樓，不如揀一些派息穩定的大藍籌，回報一定比投資物業高，又唔需要付辣招印花稅，要套現亦很容易，亂世投資，買股好過買樓。

2019年11月27日
