籠罩著「逢８必亂」、「戊戌之變」玄妙的２０１８年快到句點；這一年柩轉勢、變天、告別……果然次第上演。

不單金融市場充滿驚濤暗湧，世界同時有破有立，人生難免有聚有散－－英國與歐盟簽約分手、巴西「特朗普」上台、台灣綠地變藍天、香港宣布雄心勃勃的「明日大嶼」計劃……年初至今，饒宗頤、高錕、金庸、郭炳湘、鄒文懷、鍾士元等相繼辭世。

２０１８年即將告別，【回顧展望】系列將盤點前瞻全球金融市場轉勢、美息港樓人幣走勢、貿易戰脫歐去向，助讀者提前把握來年大勢方向。

大市走勢動盪 公用基建穩陣防守首選

2018年12月31日
獨角獸熱潮半年急退 CDR消失風雨中

2018年12月31日
貿戰去槓桿累滬指十年差 北向資金超南向

2018年12月31日
止凡

2018年大事回顧

2018年年尾時段，電視一定播出「世界大事回顧」，今年的回顧感覺相當精彩，內容豐富，我想這跟Donald Trump有關吧。回顧時，不少事件發生的時間與個人感覺有所出入，未知大家有否類似感覺。

2018年12月31日
2018年逝世香港名人(圖輯)

2018年12月28日
煲呔涉貪終極上訴獲批；峯搶手機泛民閉翳

2018年12月27日
梁天琦被判囚六年；港府取締民族黨

2018年12月27日
佔中相關案件陸續審畢 仍難解黃藍營心結

2018年12月27日
建制連下兩城 泛民失關鍵否決權

2018年12月27日
世紀工程港珠澳大橋開通 嚐鮮者逼爆東涌

2018年12月24日
廣深港高鐵歡呼聲中開動 客量卻不似預期

2018年12月24日
四線齊冧全港癱瘓 票價小恩小惠未息民憤

2018年12月24日
沙中線醜聞連環爆 5高層下台馬時亨留任

2018年12月24日
定存息短期或回落 按息明年升幅不大

2018年12月21日
明年美加息尾聲 惟不排除港先於美國加息

2018年12月21日
象徵意義大於實際 剛加息卻快將止步？

2018年12月21日
土地諮詢月內交報告 明日大嶼成事機會高

2018年12月20日
官地兩年半首流標 千二億賣地收入未動搖

2018年12月20日
早買早享受 遲買平幾球？二手樓降價求售

2018年12月20日
明年一手盤2.7萬伙 屯門深井貨源最多

2018年12月20日
港發展商售樓金額仍上揚 內房慘輸本地薑

2018年12月20日
明年香港經濟前景荊棘滿途 增長或放緩

2018年12月19日
貿戰影響浮現 出口商感憂慮 港出口審慎

2018年12月19日
零售市道前景蒙陰霾 明年增長勢減弱

2018年12月19日