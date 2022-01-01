Copyright 2022 ET Net Limited. http://www.etnet.com.hk ET Net Limited, HKEx Information Services Limited, its Holding Companies and/or any Subsidiaries of such holding companies, and Third Party Information Providers endeavour to ensure the availability, completeness, timeliness, accuracy and reliability of the information provided but do not guarantee its availability, completeness, timeliness, accuracy or reliability and accept no liability (whether in tort or contract or otherwise) any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from any inaccuracies, interruption, incompleteness, delay, omissions, or any decision made or action taken by you or any third party in reliance upon the information provided. The quotes, charts, commentaries and buy/sell ratings on this website should be used as references only with your own discretion. ET Net Limited is not soliciting any subscriber or site visitor to execute any trade. Any trades executed following the commentaries and buy/sell ratings on this website are taken at your own risk for your own account.