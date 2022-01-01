分享到

回顧展望 2020

一年前，當你為日曆翻過「史上最差」的2019而歡呼，可曾預計，原來2020才是徹頭徹尾的災難?致命病毒引致的全球大流行，令這一年成為無數人生命中不可承受之輕--封城下，死寂；中美間，死結……

百年未有大變局下，看得見的是各國不同的感染/死亡曲線、衰退軌跡；看不見的，是中與西、左同右、富跟貧之間的意識形態歸邊。伴隨而至的，是白宮易主鬧劇、英歐明爭暗鬥、中東台海風雲、國泰壯士斷臂、央行世紀放水、牛市死而復生……

A year to forget將盡，《經濟通通訊社》推出【回顧展望】系列，每個在2020向死而生的人，黑暗隧道盡頭當前，口罩之下，請微笑，別放棄!

2020忘與記(四).來去

2020年12月31日
2020忘與記(三).禍福

2020年12月31日
2020忘與記(二).是非

2020年12月31日
盤點A股關鍵板塊：白酒倍漲疫苗當炒

2020年12月31日
疫魔來襲A股先挫後強　滬指全年漲14%

2020年12月31日
首季波動市業績政經因素牽引　後疫情概念延續

2020年12月31日
美元潰敗外資大舉流入　人幣年漲6.5%

2020年12月31日
疫苗助經濟復甦　美股明年續好　英股估值吸引

2020年12月30日
今年賣地收入挫逾七成　僅誕一幅百億地王

2020年12月29日
明年私樓逾3萬伙　元朗天水圍成新盤重鎮

2020年12月29日
分析料明年資金需求減拆息低企　港匯續強

2020年12月29日
匯控渣打獲准可恢復派息　市場料金額下降

2020年12月29日
旅客減零售業短期難復甦　待通關恢復旅遊

2020年12月28日
機構料港明年經濟增4%　疫苗為復甦關鍵

2020年12月28日
疫情重創經濟赤字新高　逾三千億措施紓困

2020年12月28日
新冠疫情無日無之　港人難「安心出行」

2020年12月28日
新股百花齊放中企回流　新能源車板塊料最觸目

2020年12月24日
新股集資全球第二　第二上市股及生科股規模大

2020年12月24日
十四五開局　宏觀政策不急轉　經濟料反彈

2020年12月22日
「最差一年」天災人禍多　惟科技星光熠熠

2020年12月21日
美國日本人事翻新　星州白俄連任味雜

2020年12月21日
從言和到急墜　拜登時代中美關係恐更難纏

2020年12月21日