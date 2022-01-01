分享到

2020年台灣總統大選正倒計時。時隔4年，是綠營已穩操勝券？抑或藍綠會再次反轉，「發大財」能夠勝過「芒果乾」？不到最後一刻，可謂勝負難料。今次第15屆總統大選，被各方稱作「關鍵戰役」－－一邊是2019年初，國家主席習近平首提探索「一國兩制」台灣方案；另一邊是到年底時，美國總統特朗普簽署《國防授權法》，提及美國支持強化台灣軍隊戰備能力等。未來4年，台灣是藍（國民黨）是綠（民進黨）主政，勢將左右大陸對台政策是和風送暖還是風高浪急，並成為中美大國角力的關鍵變量。

大選塵埃落定 台灣臨轉捩點

2020年01月22日
岑逸飛

台灣大選的香港因素

在今次大選獲勝後，蔡英文不忘呼籲北京當局，以「和平、對等、民主、對話」這八個字，重啟兩岸的良性互動。有鑑於現時世事紛擾，這八個字對兩岸關係來說，仍是虛有其表。

2020年01月16日
勝選翌日 蔡英文接見美日代表 台︰提升與美關係 外交部︰堅決反對台獨

2020年01月13日
總統選舉進入倒數 勝利誰屬料11日晚十時揭盅

2020年01月10日
韓國瑜台北凱道辦造勢會 主辦方稱最多逾百萬人參加

2020年01月10日
「芒果乾」「菜包」「韓總機」 十大熱門詞你聽過未

2020年01月07日
蔡英文、韓國瑜「互嗆」金句連連

2020年01月06日
陸客銳減、香蕉滯銷 惟台灣仍擁「殺手鐧」

2020年01月06日
藍綠對打「避戰」「主權」牌 千九萬選民周六定總統

2020年01月06日
韓國瑜再失言 提台灣中邪論惹不滿

2020年01月06日
郭台銘為親民黨候選人站台 讚宋楚瑜辯論會表現最佳

2019年12月31日
台灣總統大選下月舉行

2019年12月24日
選前首交鋒 韓呼中華民國萬歲 蔡提兩岸關係四認知

2019年12月19日
每逢選舉多魑魅魍魎，王立強被踢爆是假貨

2019年12月02日
蔡英文民調遙遙領先，惟專家指魔鬼藏細節

2019年11月19日
台灣選民厭倦藍綠，宋楚瑜可左右大局？

2019年11月12日
岑逸飛

郭台銘退一步海闊天空

或者郭台銘以其商業頭腦，計算出參選後當選的機會不大，不如棄選更為上算，退一步海闊天空；又或者他又得到媽祖託夢，勸誡他政治是齷齪的。

2019年09月19日
反送中令蔡英文「撿到槍」 朝野各派口惠而實不至

2019年09月10日
賴清德先「叛變」後祝福 蔡英文代綠營競逐連任

2019年09月04日
柯文哲組黨，左右台大選

2019年08月06日
錢和權都不缺，郭台銘為何要選？

2019年04月23日
郭台銘宣布參加國民黨初選 劍指2020年總統選戰

2019年04月17日
選前藍綠先內訌，英派或出「霸王條款」，韓流恐被「殺雞取卵」

2019年04月09日