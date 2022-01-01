分享到

現任總統VS前任副總統，特朗普和拜登的「古稀之爭」進入最後衝刺。特朗普主打「Make America Great Again」，以延續大手減稅、放鬆管制、收緊移民，雄心勃勃欲令美國重現50年代的「黃金盛世」；拜登高呼「Battle for the Soul of the Nation」，提倡經濟平等、修復盟友、淨零排放，憑團結成就更好未來。
今次選舉亦勢刷新歷史，包括已創紀錄的提前投票選民人數、大概率創逾百年新高的投票率…最終紅潮能否蓋過藍浪？選舉結果對中美關係，甚至全球局勢有何影響？

曾廣標

過渡到「拜登新時代」

美國感恩節假期之前，在特朗普的認可下，聯邦總務署終於同意讓拜登團隊正式展開總統過渡進程，包括撥出700多萬美元經費，讓拜登獲取每日的總統簡報，與白宮的防疫團隊會晤共商抗疫，而其他各重要部們包括國務院和

2020年11月26日
《Online有話兒》有指耶倫將出任美國財長，佢有乜嘢咁把炮？

2020年11月24日
拜登重用舊幕僚　勢力推全球同盟

2020年11月24日
陶冬

疫苗測試刺激市場期盼 選舉結果衝擊政經前景

上周發生了兩件大事，之後都需要等下文，但是股市升了，風險資產市場活躍了。第一件大事是星期一一家美國上市的藥廠率先宣布，COVID-19疫苗的三期結果顯示90%的有效性，市場認為抗疫勝利在望，飽受疫情摧

2020年11月16日
特朗普首度承認拜登勝出　惟重申選舉遭操控

2020年11月15日
首位亞非裔女副總統入主白宮！賀錦麗教曉我的職場二三事！

2020年11月13日
石鏡泉

特朗普的帝國反擊

拜登勝出，特朗普不認輸。是否特朗普發爛渣?未必。中國和俄羅斯仍未向拜登送上恭賀，這是否中國和俄羅斯唔Like拜登?亦不是，而是:法。

2020年11月13日
拜登選舉宣傳片大打溫情牌！曾每日乘4小時火車照顧兒子

2020年11月12日
侵侵「小動作+法律戰」　拜登得票添變數

2020年11月12日
侵侵「小動作+法律戰」　RCP回撤拜登得票

2020年11月12日
曾廣標

特朗普主義的幽靈！

拜登實質上已當選為下任美國總統之後，西方盟國以至其他中小國家的領袖紛紛祝賀，懶理特朗普興訟指選舉舞弊。美國的兩大對手俄羅斯和中國則比足面子給特朗普，要等待正式結果才祝賀拜登。

2020年11月12日
美大選後 中美角力 四大焦點

2020年11月11日
老拜登，是軟還是硬？

2020年11月11日
押錯邊也要還選舉債，兩千億軍售未列預算，瘦肉精豬肉明年入台

2020年11月10日
侵侵司法戰如箭在弦　拜登跛腳鴨施政恐難

2020年11月09日
胡孟青

選情與市場認定情景

拜登上場，被認為對中國稍有利，信的話，人民幣升穿6.6後，交易員預期絕對有可能升至6.5。當然，人行政策及對升值的取態，亦是關鍵。

2020年11月09日
美國大選結果仍有關鍵變數

2020年11月09日
陶冬

拜登競選接近巔峰 美國政策遠離共識

上星期的市場焦點毫無疑問在於美國選舉，民主黨候選人拜登似乎接近當選，但是點票並未取得正式結果，爭議甚至被提請司法覆核可能性頗高，不過美股搶步先升，走出今年4月以來最佳的單周升勢，全球風險資產一同炒上。

2020年11月09日
美國媒體指拜登於賓州及內華達州勝出 當選總統

2020年11月08日
《股市一周》市場預炒拜登勝選　港股全周飆1605點創兩個月高

2020年11月06日
或許有一日，侵侵和拜登可以在這裏同枱食一餐……

2020年11月06日
選後爭議科技股風險最大　專家稱輕倉為佳暫兩手準備

2020年11月06日
拜登得票破歷屆紀錄　後生力撐顯代際衝突

2020年11月06日
美國選戰的劇本

2020年11月06日