分享到

自願醫保全攻略

自願醫保計劃於今年四月一日全面推行，參與計劃的保險公司將提供經食物及衞生局認可的住院保險產品，消費者可以自由選擇是否購買認可產品。

自願醫保計劃希望讓市民在有需要時使用私家醫院服務的保障，然而市場上各式各樣的相關產品消費者該如何選擇？大家於考慮購買醫療保障時，產品保障範圍、服務水平、索償程序，以至保險公司的品牌及聲譽都值得留意。

分享到
同你格下價！　邊間減咗價？

同你格下價！　邊間減咗價？

2020年09月11日
親！係時候交稅啦喂！

親！係時候交稅啦喂！

2019年05月02日
同你格價 同屬標準計劃 保費可相差超過兩倍!

同你格價 同屬標準計劃 保費可相差超過兩倍!

2019年04月11日
儲錢可扣稅 何樂而不為？

儲錢可扣稅 何樂而不為？

2019年04月10日
自願醫保四大謬誤

自願醫保四大謬誤

2019年04月03日
唐德玲

唐德玲

妳會「自願」買「醫保」嗎？

政府提出的自願醫保產品，從基本保障的角度，確實比現在坊間最基本的醫保產品有改善的，或者說再優化了，但也要有心理準備，稍後推出的自願醫保產品會貴少許。

2019年03月13日
唐德玲

唐德玲

何謂「自願醫保」？

還有不足一個月，醞釀和擾攘多年的「自願醫保」計劃將會正式推出。誰不知，雖然經過多年的醞釀和擾攘，原來仍然有市民不知道何謂「自願醫保」。

2019年03月07日
增侍產假快成真 自願醫保望年底推出

增侍產假快成真 自願醫保望年底推出

2018年09月21日
自願醫保出爐 換肝手術可索償$5萬

自願醫保出爐 換肝手術可索償$5萬

2018年03月02日
自願醫保料明年推 退稅額平均$800

自願醫保料明年推 退稅額平均$800

2018年03月01日
自願醫保快落實 香港保險業總工會：讓行業跨進一步

自願醫保快落實 香港保險業總工會：讓行業跨進一步

2018年02月27日
自願醫保快公布勢可扣稅 學者料吸引中產參與

自願醫保快公布勢可扣稅 學者料吸引中產參與

2018年02月23日
自願醫保料年費$4800 大增3成 或涵蓋先天病

自願醫保料年費$4800 大增3成 或涵蓋先天病

2018年02月22日
全民醫責 政府承擔

全民醫責 政府承擔

2017年01月06日