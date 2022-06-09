  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
AH股新聞

09/06/2022 15:10

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數收跌０﹒３２％，深證Ｂ收跌０﹒３８％

　　《經濟通通訊社９日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數收跌０﹒３２％，報３０９﹒２９點。深證Ｂ股指
數收跌０﹒３８％，報１１２１﹒４３點。

【隨時緊貼最新消息】全方位投資、理財及生活資訊，盡在etnet財經．生活App！ ► 立即下載

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
串流報價服務

【洞悉投資先機】etnet App精明外匯買賣四招

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2021兩大獎項

【立即報名】2022香港資訊及通訊科技獎：智慧生活獎

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯商品
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金