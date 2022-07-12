  • 會員
12/07/2022 09:12

《駐滬專電》上海浦東６月新設市場主體數基本恢復至常態水平

　　《經濟通通訊社駐滬記者林雯婕１２日上海專電》上海浦東新區公布，６月浦東新設各類市
場主體３０７９戶，是５月的４﹒２倍，已基本恢復至常態水平，經濟活力正快速重新煥發。

