「關鍵時刻」英文是甚麼？Urgent moment？「關鍵因素」=Main reason？當你想説「抱歉，我需要更多時間來作出這個『關鍵的』決定時」，應該如何用英語表達？

本周，筆者為大家預備了八個與「關鍵」相關的表達方式、例句，以及注意事項，事不宜遲，let’s go！

1. The crux 關鍵；核心；癥結

Example 1：

Now we come to the crux of the matter.

我們正在面對問題的核心。

Example 2：

It takes knowledge, experience, and capacity to effectively deal with the crux of the matter.

知識、經驗和能力是有效處理問題的癥結所在。

Example 3：

The crux of good marketing is being able to communicate the benefits of the products to consumers.

將產品的好處傳達給消費者是良好營銷關鍵。

2. Key極重要的，關鍵的

Example 1：

A good organizational culture is a key factor in the continuing success of the business.

良好的組織文化是業務持續成功的關鍵因素。

Example 2：

This is the key factor that contributes to the success of our service.

這是促成我們服務成功的關鍵因素。

3. The crunch關鍵時刻；緊要關頭；嚴峻的形勢

Crunch是我們咬瓜子時發出的清脆聲音，就像我們在性命交關的時候，必須咬緊牙關撐到底。 「Crunch time」在美國口語可解作「關鍵時刻」。

Example 1：

Our mother company now faces the crunch issue.

我們的母公司現在面臨嚴峻的形勢。

Example 2：

It's crunch time for us.

這是我們的關鍵時刻。

4. If／When it comes to the crunch要是到了緊要關頭；等到了關鍵時刻；需要作出決定時

Example 1：

When it comes to the crunch, we have to come up with a solution.

在緊要關頭，我們必須提出解決方案。

Example 2：

When it comes to the crunch, they will support us.

當面臨緊急關頭時，他們會支持我們的。

5. Crucial 關鍵的；決定性的

E,g, a crucial decision／question 關鍵的決定／問題

Example 1：

Preparing a financial statement can help us make a crucial decision for our company.

編製財務報表可以幫助我們為公司做出至關重要的決定。

Example 2：

I'm sorry that I need more time to make this crucial decision.

對不起，我需要更多時間來作出這個關鍵的決定。

6. Pivotal 舉足輕重的；關鍵的；核心的

e.g. a pivotal figure／role／idea 關鍵人物／角色／想法

Example 1：

Our company plays a pivotal role in the electrical industry.

我們公司在電氣行業中起著舉足輕重的作用。

Example 2：

Second, we need a pivotal idea.

其次，我們需要一個關鍵的理念。

7. The moment of truth關鍵時刻；考驗人的時刻

Example 1：

I believe this is the moment of truth for our company.

我相信這是考驗我們公司的關鍵時刻。

8. The linchpin／lynchpin of 核心；中樞；關鍵

「Linchpin （n.） 」是一個名詞，指的是車輪的核心，以防止車輪脫落。Linchpin的引伸意思是「核心」、「中樞」；沒有它／他的話，事情就不能辦好。

Example 1：

This is the linchpin of our market access strategy.

這是我們的市場進入戰略的關鍵。

Example 2：

Controlling wages is the linchpin.

控制工資是關鍵。

Example 3：

Firenze is the linchpin of our team. We can’t proceed with our plan without her.

Firenze 是我們團隊的關鍵人物，沒有她，我們的計劃就不能繼續發展。







