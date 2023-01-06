加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

最近天氣開始轉涼，一不留神就容易受病菌侵襲。當你意識到「有啲唔妥」（有點不對勁）的時候或許已經「打敗仗」了！那麼，如果真的不幸地感到身體不舒服或是真的病倒了，要怎麼用英文表達呢？當你覺得不舒服，想要早退或者請sick leave時，一句“I’m not feeling well”或“I’m sick”外，還可以如何跟公司說自己生病了？。如果想向同事或上司表明自己哪裏不對勁時，其實大可以具體說明一下自己的病徵，可是你又知道怎樣用英文表達嗎？如果只是覺得有一點點不在狀態，可以怎麼說？「鼻塞」、「流鼻水」的英文又是甚麼？病得迷迷糊糊、暈乎乎的時候，又可怎麼告知他人呢？還沒搞明白這些問題的答案的話也沒關係，反正你看下去就會懂了！

Part 1各種不適／病徵：

• cold（n.） 感冒

e.g. I have a cold.

我感冒了。

• flu／influenza（n.) 流感

e.g. I have caught the flu.

我患上流感了。

• back pain（n.）背痛

• headache（n.）頭痛

e.g. I have a bad headache due to the lack of sleep over the past few days

由於過去幾天的睡眠不足，我現在頭痛得厲害。

• toothache（n.）牙齒痛

• stomachache（n.）肚痛

• dizzy（n.）頭暈

e.g. I feel dizzy.

我感到頭暈。

• itchy eyes（n phr.）眼睛發癢

e.g. I have itchy eyes.

我眼睛很癢。

• runny nose／dripping nose（n phr.）流鼻水

"Drip"是「滴下」的意思。不斷流鼻水，英文叫"a runny nose" 。 "Runny"是 "run" 的 形 容 詞（ADJ）。Run 除了有「跑」的意思，還可用來表達液體流動 （e.g. running water =流動的水） 。

e.g. I have a runny nose.

我流鼻水。

• a blocked／congested／stuffy／clogged nose（n phr.）鼻塞

e.g. I'm having a stuffy nose and a nosal voice（重鼻音）.

我鼻塞了，

• cough (n.／v.) 咳嗽

e.g. He coughed a little and cleared his throat.

他咳了一下，並清了一下喉嚨。

• a bad cough（n phr.）咳嗽得厲害

e.g. You have a bad cough. I guess you ought to give up smoking.

• sneeze (n.／v.) 打噴嚏

• a scratchy throat（n phr.）喉嚨沙啞

• diarrhoea 腹瀉

• cramp 抽筋

• sprain（v.）扭傷

e.g. I sprained my ankle yesterday.

我昨天扭傷了腳踝。

Part 2除了 “I’m sick” ，還可以這樣説：

• I don’t feel so well.

我感覺不太舒服。

• I’m feeling under the weather.

我感覺不太舒服。

（"Weather"解作「天氣」，但是"under the weather" 的意思就是：我感覺不太舒服，跟天氣無關。）

e.g.

I have a meeting later, but I am feeling under the weather.

我稍後有一個會議，可是我感到不太舒服。

• I’m feeling out of sorts.

我處於不適的狀態。（比較口語的說法）

e.g. Could you please call the office and tell them I won't be at work today because I'm feeling out of sorts?

我感覺不舒服。您能給辦公室打電話告訴他們我今天不上班嗎？

e.g. I've been out of sorts since the birth of my baby.

自從我的寶寶出生以來，我一直處於不適的狀態。

身體不適的時候也會影響到心情。"Out of sorts"還有一個意思是「心情不佳」。

e.g. I was tired and out of sorts by the time I arrived home.

到家時，我已經感到又累又煩。

e.g. What is the matter with you today? You are quite out of sorts.

今天怎麼了？你看起來沒精打彩的。

• I’m feeling a little ill.

我生病了。

• I’m feeling a bit off.

我感覺有點不對勁／不太在狀態。

e.g. I'm okay, just feeling a bit off.

我很好，只是感覺有點不對勁。

最後，踏入2023年，筆者在此祝大家新一年身體健康、事事順利！







