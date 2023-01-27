加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

上文提到，work report是行政公文，是匯報工作、陳述工作狀況的文件，作用是供日後制訂方針、政策、措施時參考。例如，假如你正在跟進一個project，那麼你的報告主題可以是項目進度匯報（progress report），或者項目開始前預設項目中出現的可控和不可控因素的預案，又或是項目危機處理方案等等。上周，筆者為大家介紹了工作報告的各種引入句，讓你可以清楚描述報告的目的和內容。那麽，在寫完引入的部分後，我們該如何「承接上文」，令整個work report的脈絡一氣呵成呢？不妨記低以下4個方法吧！

(Credit：https://stock.adobe.com)

1. As explained in the former chapter,

如前一章所述，…

(Credit：https://stock.adobe.com)

Example：

As explained in the former chapter, with the increasing consumer demand for data usage, new mobile technologies emerge （應運而生／出現）to meet those demands.

如前一章所述，隨著消費者對數據使用的需求不斷增加，新的流動數據技術應運而生以滿足這些需求。

2. The former section has thoroughly illustrated that...

前一章已充分說明，…

Example 1：

The former section has thoroughly （充分地）illustrated that our company is dealing with a variety of financial reporting difficulties in the face of （面對）the unpredictable COVID-19 pandemic.

前一章已充分說明，面對不可預知的 COVID-19 大流行，我們公司正在處理各種財務報告困難。

Example 2：

The former section has thoroughly illustrated that our company is in need of Interior decorators for a renovation.

前一節已經充分說明了我們公司需要室內裝修師進行裝修。

3. As discussed above, …

如上所述，…

(Credit：https://stock.adobe.com)

Example：

As discussed above, it is obvious that our company may gain huge benefits by cooperating with ABC Production Limited.

如上所述，很明顯地，我們公司可以通過與ABC Production Limited合作獲得巨大的利益。

4. As briefly mentioned in the introduction of this report, …

正如序言部分簡略地提及，…

Example 1：

As briefly mentioned in the introduction of this report, supply chain （供應鏈）security is a key issue. We have to focus on long-term recovery （長期復甦）and restructure （重組／調整）our needs to prevent similar shortages in the future.

正如本報告導言中簡要提到的，供應鏈安全是一個關鍵問題。 我們必須專注於長期復甦並調整我們的需求，以防止未來出現類似的短缺。

Example 2：

As briefly mentioned in the introduction of this report, Hong Kong is a dynamic （充滿活力的）market for cosmetics and skincare products.

正如本報告簡介中所簡要提到的，香港是一個充滿活力的化妝品和護膚品市場。

學會了不同的方式去「引入」及「承接上文」後，想知道如何「轉折」到撰寫相反的意見？記得留意下一期的分享啦！







