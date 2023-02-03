加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

上周，筆者為大家介紹了在Work Report中如何「承接上文」，令整個報告的脈絡一氣呵成，然而，撰寫工作報告的時候，未必所有內容也一面倒正面或者一面倒負面，如果想轉折到相反的立場，到底應該如何用英文表達？不妨記低以下5個方法吧！

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

1. Despite the above research findings which show……, there are still concerns over_______. As paragraph __ indicates, …

雖然以上研究數據顯示⋯⋯，但⋯⋯的顧慮仍然存在。

Example:

Despite the research findings which show the economic situation is improving, there are still concerns over the abnormal （異常的）flow of capital in the stock market. As paragraph 1 indicates, …

儘管研究結果顯示經濟形勢正在好轉，但對股市資金異常流動的擔憂仍然存在。正如第 1 段所示，……

2. However, there is still controversy over…

然而，……仍然存在爭議。

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

Example 1:

However, there is still controversy over our operating system rolled out （推出）last week.

然而，我們上週推出的操作系統仍然存在爭議。

3. In spite of this, little progress has been made in …… (+ noun 或___ing)

儘管如此，⋯⋯仍是稍有進展的。

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

Example:

In spite of this, little progress has been made in controlling our ^ production costs（生產成本）.

儘管如此，我們在控制生產成本方面進展甚微。

^ Production costs和manufacturing costs 有何分別？

生產成本（production costs）反映了與經營企業（operating a business）相關的所有費用，例如租金（rent）、廣告和營銷（advertising and marketing）、設備（equipment）。

另一方面，製造成本（manufacturing costs）僅代表製造產品所需的直接費用，例如材料（materials）、人工（labor）和經常費用（overhead）。

4. However, our research findings show that ______ does more harm than good.

然而，我們的研究結果發現……是弊大於利的。

Example:

However, our research findings show that substituting carbon steel for higher-cost

stainless steel does more harm than good because it will reduce corrosion protection.

然而，我們的研究結果發現，用碳鋼代替成本更高的不銹鋼是弊大於利的，因為這樣會降低了保護腐蝕的效用。

5. Nevertheless, the disadvantages of _______ may outweigh the advantages.

然而，⋯⋯是弊多於利的。

Example:

Nevertheless, the disadvantages of exercising new company policy may outweigh the advantages because studies have shown that…..

然而，執行新公司政策的弊端可能大於優勢，因為研究發現……

學會了不同的方式去「引入」、「承接上文」、和「轉折到相反的立場」後，相信各位下次需要撰寫work report時，也不會再害怕無從入手吧！







