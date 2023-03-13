加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

說到錢，英語中大家所熟悉的表達方式肯定是"money"。而「錢」在中英文裏都有很多說法，像中文可以用「紅衫魚」來表示一百元鈔票，而在英文裏，與「錢」有關的單詞也算五花八門。以下，筆者為大家整理了13種與「錢」有關的常見用語：

1. Bill（n.）帳單

例句：

Please settle your bill before leaving the hotel.

請在離開酒店前結清帳單。

2. Note（n.）紙幣

例句：

This fifty-dollar note is a counterfeit（假的；偽造的）.

這張五十元的鈔票是偽造的。

3. Banknote（n.）鈔票

例句：

New Hong Kong banknotes will be issued in the third quarter.

新港鈔將於第三季發行。

4. Change（n.）零錢

例句：

Just keep the change.

不用找錢了。

5. Cash（n.）現金，資金

例句：

You can pay by cash or cheque：it comes to the same thing.

你可以用現金或支票支付：這是一樣的。

6. Fare（n.）交通費

一般指旅客乘公共交通工具等所支付的費用

例句：

The bus fare has gone up from HKD$5 to HKD$8.

巴士票價已從港幣 5 元漲至港幣 8 元。

7. Bank balance（n phr.）銀行帳戶餘額

例句：

The company had cash and bank balances of HKD200 million with total shareholders 股東 equity standing at HKD391 million.

公司現金及銀行結餘2億港元，股東權益總額為3.91億港元。

8. Charge（n.）原價；要價

常用複數，主要用於一次性所收取的費用，如服務費（service charges）、行李超重費（Excess baggage charges）等。

例句：

What are the charges in the restaurant? 這家餐廳收費多少？

9. Expense（n.）花費；開支

例句：

● current expenses日常開支

● travelling expenses旅費

● Is HKD8,000 enough for all your expenses?

港幣8,000夠應付你所有開支嗎？

10. Cost (n.) 成本；原價

用來表示所支付的費用

例句：

Energy and raw material costs are skyrocketing.

能源和原材料成本價格飛漲。

11. Freight（n.）運費；物流費；

指海運、空運、陸運的費用

例句1：

Who will pay the freight on this order?

誰支付這批定貨的運費？

例句2：

Air freight and insurance will be paid by us.

空運和保險將由我們支付。

12. Rate（n.）價格，費用

例句：

Interest rates are running at record levels.

利率正不斷創出新紀錄。

13. Postage（n.）郵費

例句：

How much postage do I need to send this package?

寄這個包裹須付多少錢？







