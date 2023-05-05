加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

最近有讀者在工作時遇到一個有關英文使用的問題，於是與我討論了一下。事緣是他需要發電郵給公司的合作夥伴，提醒對方於指定時間參與會議，可是在他草擬電郵的時候卻發現自己搞不懂「提醒」的英文是甚麼。他問我說：「動詞 "remind" 後面接著的介系詞（preposition）應該是 "to"、"of" 還是 "about"？」。相信大家也和上述讀者一樣，在工作上經常或偶爾需要發電郵「提醒」別人某些與工作相關的事宜。不知道大家在撰寫郵件的時候有沒有困惑過“remind...about”、“remind...to” 還是 “remind...of” 才是表達「提醒」的正確的用法？或，它們之間有甚麽分別？好吧，既然已經有一段時間沒有説過英文語法（grammar），本周，筆者一於說說這個題材吧。

(credit: https://stock.adobe.com/)

”Remind（v.）”的意思是提醒某人「已經忘記的事情」或「有可能會忘記的事情」，它突出的是 「讓人記起」 一件原本應該要知道的事情。“Remind” 後面可以接的介系詞包括“about”、 “to” 和“of” 。以下是“Remind...about”、“Remind...to”和“Remind...of”的用法和例子：

“Remind”的用法（一）：

Remind 某人 about （+ 名詞）

（=提醒某人有關XXX的事宜）

(credit: https://stock.adobe.com/)

例句1：

Kay, could you remind Miss. Fong about the Zoom meeting scheduled for 6:30PM?

Kay，你能提醒方小姐有關晚上6:30的Zoom會議嗎？

例句2：

I am writing to remind you about the business contract that you were supposed to sign before 20th May 2023.

來函僅提醒你需於2023年5月20日之前簽妥商業合同。

“Remind”的用法（二）：

Remind 某人to （+ 動詞）

（=提醒某人去做某事）

(credit: https://stock.adobe.com/)

例句1：

We would like to remind you to settle your outstanding service charge fee, which is already due, to avoid inconvenience.

我們謹在此提醒你結清欠款，以為了避免給你帶來不便。

例句2：

We write to cordially （誠摯地）remind you to join the 33rd Inauguration ceremony, which will be held online on May 19, 2023 at 7pm（HKT）.

謹在此致函提醒你參加將於2023年5月19日下午11點（香港時間）在線上舉行的第33屆就職典禮。

例句3：

Please remind me to call her up before 3PM.

請提醒我在下午3點之前打電話給她。

“Remind”的用法（三）：

Remind 某人of 某人／某事

（=使某人想起了某件事）

(credit: https://stock.adobe.com/)

“Remind” 後面如果接介詞”of”的話，一般是指「使（某人）想起了某件事」，亦即「喚起記憶」的意思。

例句1：

It reminds me of my experience working for an international company.

這讓我想起了我在一家國際公司工作的經驗。

例句2：

It reminds me of the proposal put forward by Fanny, our previous marketing manager.

它使我想起了我們以前的營銷經理Fanny提出的建議。







