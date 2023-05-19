加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

在撰寫商業英文信函或向我們不熟悉的商務聯絡人發出英文電子郵件時，我們傾向於使用更正式的英文（例如； ‘sorry’ → ‘apologize’； ‘thank you’ → ‘express my gratitude’）。你是否常常煩惱如何使用商用英文以提升職場專業語言能力？想知道如何在外國客戶面前留下專業的印象？今個星期，筆者會為大家分享8個你必須學會的詞彙及一系列的例句供給大家參考。事不宜遲，let’s go！

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

1. 確保： Make sure→Ensure

例句：「我們將竭盡所能，以確保你的訂單能及時處理。」

Sentence A（less formal）：

We will do our best to make sure your order is processed in a timely manner.

Sentence B（more formal）：

We will do our best to ensure your order is processed in a timely manner.

2. 闡述：Talk more about→Elaborate

例句：「你能否詳細說明這個問題，以便我們提供進一步的幫助？」

Sentence A（less formal）：

Could you talk more about the issue so that we can offer further assistance?

Sentence B（more formal）：

Could you elaborate more on the issue so that we can offer further assistance?

3. 承諾／保證：Promise → Assure

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

例句：「我向你保證，我會盡快把問題解決。」

Sentence A（less formal）：

I promise to fix the problem right away.

Sentence B（more formal）：

I assure you that I will address the issue as soon as possible.

4. 出席：Come → Attend

當你需要提醒對方出席活動或會議時，可以將常用的 ‘come’ 改為 ‘attend’。

例句：「明天上午9時請參加我們的會議。」

Sentence A（less formal）：

Please come to our meeting at 9am tomorrow.

Sentence B（more formal）：

Please attend our meeting at 9am tomorrow.

5. 通知：Tell → Inform

例句：「本公司特此來函通知你，我們已從今年開始實施該計劃，並將繼續直至另行通知。」

Sentence A（less formal）：

I am writing to tell you that our company has implemented this program starting this year and will continue forward until further notice.

Sentence B（more formal）：

I am writing to inform you that our company has implemented this program starting this year and will continue forward until further notice.

6. 調查：Look into → Investigate

例句：「我們現在正在調查此問題，我們希望您對此事給予耐心和理解。」

Sentence A（less formal）：

We are now looking into the issue and we hope that you will be patient and understand this matter.

Sentence B（more formal）：

We are now investigating the issue and we are hoping for your patience and kind understanding with regards to this matter.

7. 關於：It’s about …… → It concerns ……

例句：「研討會的中心主題是關於全球化問題。」

Sentence A（less formal）：

The seminar is about the issue of globalization.

Sentence B（more formal）：

The central theme of the seminar concerns the issue of globalization.

8. 顯示／展示：show → illustrate

例句：「該折線圖說明了咖啡於每個月份的市場需求。」

Sentence A（less formal）：

The line graph shows the market demand for coffee per month.

Sentence B（more formal）：

The line graph illustrates the market demand for coffee per month.







