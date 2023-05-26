加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

自問讀書時已經很努力學英語，用英語書面溝通完全不感困難，但每每要用英語與外國同事作口頭交流就總感到困難重重？這是因為在學期間，學校常側重於教授比較正式的「書寫英語」，可是口語用英語和書寫英語卻偏偏有著許多「大不同」，這導致我們的口語表達、理解能力相對較弱。口語用英語中常會用到的「短語動詞」（Phrasal Verbs）更是不少人眼中的「大敵」！「短語動詞」通常由動詞和副詞（adverbs）／介詞（prepositions）組合而成，常見於英語母語使用者的口語表達當中。若能把商業英語常見的短語動詞學好，並適時的用到日常口語溝通當中的話，定能讓你說的英文更地道、更生動！

Source: https://stock.adobe.com/

考考你：「擦鞋（i.e.拍馬屁）」的英文是甚麼？又，如何用英語表達「彌補」？今期，筆者整理出6個由 “make”構成的短語動詞（Phrasal Verbs），並附上例句供你學習和參考。想說得一口更地道的英語？趕緊看下去吧！

1. make up

意思：虛構、捏造

例句：

Some employees tend to make up excuses when they arrive late for work.

有些員工總喜歡在遲到時找藉口。

2. make over

意思：把(財產)轉讓、改造

例句1：

The property was made over to his son.

財產已經轉讓給他的兒子了。

例句2：

He has made over the whole business to his daughter.

他已經把全部業務轉讓給他的女兒。

3. make out

意思（一）：處理、應付

例句1：

How is Janice making out in her new job?

Janice的新工作做得怎麼樣？

例句2：

Luckily, the business made out better than expected.

幸好業務表現好於預期。

意思（二）：了解、搞懂、聽清楚

例句：

I’m sorry that I can’t make out what you’re saying.

對不起，我實在聽不懂你在說甚麼。

4. make up for （+sth.)

意思：彌補、補償

Source: https://stock.adobe.com/

例句1：

I have to work extra hours to make up for the time I had missed.

我必須加班以彌補我失去了的時間。

例句2：

Our department made up for its poor sales last quarter with a twenty percent increase in revenues in this one.

我們的部門在上個季度彌補了差勁的銷售表現，其收入成長了20％。

5.make up to

意思：「擦鞋」、討好、奉承、拍馬屁

例句：

The new employee is always making up to the boss.

那個新同事總是在討好老闆。

6. make off

意思：逃跑，匆匆離開

例句：

Someone broke into our shop and made off with several laptops .

有人闖入我們的商店並帶走了幾台筆記本電腦逃跑了。











