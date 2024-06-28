2024-06-28
商業英文 | 傾生意不可不識16句談判句子！不同意提案、妥協折衷英文點講？態度禮貌而專業有利合作！
談判是商業中的脈搏，無論你是在簽訂一筆數百萬美元的交易，還是與供應商討論條款，有效的談判都能左右你的成功。然而，談判不僅僅是價格的討價還價，更是建立關係、尋找共同點並實現雙贏的過程。
在現代全球化的商業環境中，與不同文化背景的商業夥伴進行談判是一項常見的任務。透過禮貌且專業的談判，你可以達成以下目標：
1. 建立信任：禮貌的態度有助於建立良好的商業關係。當你尊重對方的文化和價值觀，對方更容易信任你，進而達成共識。
2. 避免誤解：不同文化之間的溝通容易產生誤解。透過禮貌的談判方式，你可以減少誤解，確保雙方理解彼此的需求和期望。
3. 獲得更好的交易條件：禮貌的談判有助於創造合作氛圍，使雙方更願意妥協和達成共識。這有助於獲得更有利的交易條件。
(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )
現在，讓我們來學一下商業談判時常說的對白：
1. 開始談判及設定議程：
- "Hello, thank you for meeting with us today. Let's start by discussing the agenda.”
「你好，感謝你今天與我們會面。讓我們開始討論議程。」
- "Shall we begin by outlining the key points we'd like to cover?"
「我們先概述一下我們想要討論的重點好嗎？」
2. 聽取及尋求提案：
- "Could you please share your proposal with us?"
「請問你能與我們分享你的計劃書嗎？」
- "I'm interested in hearing your thoughts on this matter."
「我對你對此事的想法很感興趣。」
3. 提出建議跟提案：
(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )
- "Based on our analysis, we recommend the following approach."
「根據我們的分析，我們建議以下方法。」
- "What if we consider an alternative solution?"
「或許我們可以考慮另一種解決方案？」
4. 同意提案：
- "We agree with your proposal and are ready to move forward."
「我們同意你的計劃書，並準備繼續推進。」
- "Your suggestion aligns well with our goals."
「你的建議與我們的目標相符。」
5. 禮貌地不同意並表明理由：
(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )
- "While we appreciate your proposal, we have some concerns."
「感謝你的提案，但我們有一些疑慮。」
- "We'd like to discuss other options before making a decision."
「在做出決定之前，我們還希望先討論其他選項。」
6. 妥協折衷：
- "Let's find a middle ground that benefits both parties."
「讓我們找到一個對雙方都有利的折衷方案吧。」
- "Perhaps we can meet halfway on this issue."
「也許我們可以在這個問題上找出折衷的方法。」
7. 說明清楚：
- "To clarify, our main priority is cost savings."
「希望能澄清一下，我們的主要重點是節省成本。」
- "Could you elaborate on the terms of your proposal?"
「您能詳細說明你提案的條款嗎？」
8. 結論：
- "Thank you for a productive discussion. We'll review the details and follow up."
「感謝您你的合作，使得我們達成一個富有成效的討論。我們將審查細節並跟進。」
- "In summary, we've agreed on the main points."
「總而言之，我們已經就主要事項達成共識。」
希望這些句型能對您你在商業談判中有所幫助！
《說說心理話》情緒勒索任何關係均有機會發生 如何走出情緒勒索循環？► 即睇