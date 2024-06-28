商業英文 | 傾生意不可不識16句談判句子！不同意提案、妥協折衷英文點講？態度禮貌而專業有利合作！

加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

談判是商業中的脈搏，無論你是在簽訂一筆數百萬美元的交易，還是與供應商討論條款，有效的談判都能左右你的成功。然而，談判不僅僅是價格的討價還價，更是建立關係、尋找共同點並實現雙贏的過程。

在現代全球化的商業環境中，與不同文化背景的商業夥伴進行談判是一項常見的任務。透過禮貌且專業的談判，你可以達成以下目標：

1. 建立信任：禮貌的態度有助於建立良好的商業關係。當你尊重對方的文化和價值觀，對方更容易信任你，進而達成共識。



2. 避免誤解：不同文化之間的溝通容易產生誤解。透過禮貌的談判方式，你可以減少誤解，確保雙方理解彼此的需求和期望。



3. 獲得更好的交易條件：禮貌的談判有助於創造合作氛圍，使雙方更願意妥協和達成共識。這有助於獲得更有利的交易條件。

現在，讓我們來學一下商業談判時常說的對白：

1. 開始談判及設定議程：

- "Hello, thank you for meeting with us today. Let's start by discussing the agenda.”

「你好，感謝你今天與我們會面。讓我們開始討論議程。」

- "Shall we begin by outlining the key points we'd like to cover?"

「我們先概述一下我們想要討論的重點好嗎？」

2. 聽取及尋求提案：

- "Could you please share your proposal with us?"

「請問你能與我們分享你的計劃書嗎？」

- "I'm interested in hearing your thoughts on this matter."

「我對你對此事的想法很感興趣。」

3. 提出建議跟提案：

- "Based on our analysis, we recommend the following approach."

「根據我們的分析，我們建議以下方法。」

- "What if we consider an alternative solution?"

「或許我們可以考慮另一種解決方案？」

4. 同意提案：

- "We agree with your proposal and are ready to move forward."

「我們同意你的計劃書，並準備繼續推進。」

- "Your suggestion aligns well with our goals."

「你的建議與我們的目標相符。」

5. 禮貌地不同意並表明理由：

- "While we appreciate your proposal, we have some concerns."

「感謝你的提案，但我們有一些疑慮。」

- "We'd like to discuss other options before making a decision."

「在做出決定之前，我們還希望先討論其他選項。」

6. 妥協折衷：

- "Let's find a middle ground that benefits both parties."

「讓我們找到一個對雙方都有利的折衷方案吧。」

- "Perhaps we can meet halfway on this issue."

「也許我們可以在這個問題上找出折衷的方法。」

7. 說明清楚：

- "To clarify, our main priority is cost savings."

「希望能澄清一下，我們的主要重點是節省成本。」

- "Could you elaborate on the terms of your proposal?"

「您能詳細說明你提案的條款嗎？」

8. 結論：

- "Thank you for a productive discussion. We'll review the details and follow up."

「感謝您你的合作，使得我們達成一個富有成效的討論。我們將審查細節並跟進。」

- "In summary, we've agreed on the main points."

「總而言之，我們已經就主要事項達成共識。」

希望這些句型能對您你在商業談判中有所幫助！







