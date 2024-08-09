商業成功雙劍：專注用心 x 並肩超越！企業如何抱持Focus with Diligence、Excel Together核心價值實現成功？睇埋實用商業英語例子

加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

當談到商業成功的關鍵要素時，「專注用心 (Focus with Diligence)」和「並肩超越 (Excel Together)」是兩把重要的劍，它們不僅代表著企業的核心價值觀，也體現了成功的必要條件。讓我們深入探討這兩個詞語的意義，以及它們如何在商業世界中發揮作用：

1. 專注用心 (Focus with Diligence):

● In the business field, dedication is one of the keys to success. Whether it's operating a business, developing a product, or providing a service, it's important to focus on the target, customer demand, and efficiency.

在商業領域中，專注用心是成功的關鍵之一。無論是經營企業、開發產品還是提供服務，專注於目標、客戶需求和效率至關重要。



● For example, when an entrepreneur creates a new product, they must concentrate on market demand, product design, and quality control to ensure that the product meets customer expectations.

例如，一位企業家在創建新產品時，必須專注於市場需求、產品設計和品質控制，以確保產品能夠滿足客戶的期望。



● In the workplace, being attentive also means not being distracted by trivial matters but rather channeling energy toward solving the most critical problems.

在職場上，專注用心也意味着不被雜事分心，而是集中精力解決最重要的問題。

2. 並肩超越 (Excel Together):

● Business success is often the result of teamwork. Side by side emphasizes joint efforts, collaboration, and mutual support.

商業成功往往是團隊合作的結果。並肩超越強調了共同努力、協作和互相支持。



● In management, leaders should encourage team members to strive for excellence together. This may include sharing knowledge, learning from each other, and collectively solving challenges.

在管理層中，領導者應該鼓勵團隊成員一起追求卓越。這可能包括分享知識、互相學習，並共同解決挑戰。



● For instance, a multinational company's team needs to work side by side to address market changes, cultural differences, and competitive pressures.

例如，一個跨國公司的團隊需要並肩超越，以應對市場變化、文化差異和競爭壓力。

為了更好地理解這些概念，讓我們來看看一些商業英語的例子：



- 專注用心：

- Market Research 市場研究：Understanding customer needs and focusing on market trends and competitors. (了解客戶需求，專注於市場趨勢和競爭對手。)

- Project Management 項目管理：Concentrating on project goals, schedules, and resource allocation. (專注於項目目標、時程和資源分配。)

- Customer Service 客戶服務: Focusing on resolving customer issues and providing high-quality support. (專注於解決客戶問題，提供優質的支持。)

- 並肩超越：

- Team Collaboration 團隊協作: Team members working together, sharing knowledge and resources. (團隊成員共同努力，共享知識和資源。)

- Leadership 領導: Encouraging team members to grow together and achieve common goals. (領導者應該鼓勵團隊成員一起成長，共同達成目標。)

- Networking 人脈網絡: Collaborating with peers to develop mutually beneficial connections. (通過與同行交流，共同發展。)

總而言之，「專注用心 (Focus with Diligence)」和「並肩超越 (Excel Together)」是商業成功的雙劍，它們相輔相成，共同推動組織向前發展，祝願大家都能全力以赴地投入做自己享受的事情，加油！







