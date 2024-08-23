職場
2024-08-23

商業英語 | 在商務場合要求延後截止日期？10種禮貌方式表達「想改Deadline」！睇埋延期理由範例

　　在職場中，能夠禮貌地詢問延後截止日期是一項關鍵技能。這不僅能展示你的專業素養，還能讓你的上司了解你目前的工作負荷，避免因為過多的任務而影響工作質量。無論是因為工作量過大還是遇到意外問題，知道如何禮貌地表達這一請求都至關重要。

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

本文將分為兩個部分：

1. 10種有禮貌的表達方式：介紹如何在正式商務場合中禮貌地詢問延後截止日期。

2. 延後截止日期的10大理由：提供常見的延後截止日期的理由，幫助你更好地解釋你的請求。

 

　　讓我們一起來學習如何在職場中更加自信地處理這些情況吧！

 

Part 1. 10種有禮貌的表達方式

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

1. Could we possibly extend the deadline?
   - 我們是否可以延長截止日期？
   
2. Would it be possible to have an extension on the deadline?
   - 是否有可能將截止日期延後？

3. Is there any chance we could push back the deadline?
   - 是否有可能將截止日期推遲？

4. May I request an extension on the deadline?
   - 我可以請求延長截止日期嗎？

5. Could the deadline be moved to a later date?
   - 截止日期可以改到更晚的時間嗎？

6. Would it be feasible to postpone the deadline?
   - 延後截止日期是否可行？

7. Can we consider extending the deadline?
   - 我們可以考慮延長截止日期嗎？

8. Is it possible to delay the deadline?
   - 是否可以延遲截止日期？

9. Could we look into the possibility of extending the deadline?
   - 我們可以研究一下延長截止日期的可能性嗎？

10. Would it be acceptable to have a later deadline?
    -是否可以接受延後截止日期？

 

Part 2. 延後截止日期的10大理由

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

1. High workload
   - 工作量過大

2. Unexpected issues
   - 意外問題

3. Need more time for quality assurance
   - 需要更多時間進行質量保證

4. Awaiting critical information
   - 等待關鍵信息

5. Team member unavailability
   - 團隊成員沒空

6. Technical difficulties
   - 技術困難

7. Client feedback delay
   - 客戶反饋延遲

8. Additional requirements
   - 額外需求

9. Coordination with other departments
   - 與其他部門協調

10. Personal emergencies
    - 個人緊急情況

 

　　掌握如何在正式商務場合中禮貌地詢問延後截止日期，不僅能提升你的溝通技巧，還能讓你的工作更加順利。希望以上的表達方式和理由能幫助你在職場中更加自信地處理各種情況。

 

#技能增值 #職場 #職場英語 #學英文 #英語教學 #Deadline #商業英語
