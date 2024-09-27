職場
職場英語教室 - Zephyr Yeung

2024-09-27

職場英語 │ 如何用英文向上司請假？即學14句更加得體表達：May I kindly request some time off? 正式商務場合啱用！

#技能增值 #職場英語 #職場 #英語教學 #學英文 #語文增值 #請假

　　在職場中，懂得如何有禮貌地請假是非常重要的。這不僅能顯示出你的專業素養，還能讓同事和上司對你有更好的印象。無論是因為健康問題、家庭緊急情況還是其他個人原因，能夠得體地表達請假需求，對於維持良好的工作關係至關重要。本文將介紹14種在正式商務場合中請假的表達方式，幫助你在需要請假的時候能夠更加得體地表達。

 


(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

禮貌請假的表達方式

 

1. May I kindly request some time off?

   - 請問我可以請假一段時間嗎？

 

2. Could I possibly take a leave of absence, if it’s not too much trouble?

   - 如果不會造成太多麻煩的話，我可以請假嗎？

 

3. Would it be possible for me to take a day off, please?

   - 請問我可以請一天假嗎？

 


(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

4. I would like to request leave for [specific reason].

   - 我想請假，因為[具體原因]。

 

5. Is it alright if I take some time off, with your approval?

   - 如果你同意的話，我可以請假嗎？

 

6. I hope it’s not too much trouble, but may I kindly take a leave?

   - 希望這不會造成太多麻煩，但我可以請假嗎？

 

7. Would it be acceptable if I took a leave of absence, please?

   - 請問我可以請假嗎？

 

8. I am writing to respectfully request leave for [specific dates].

   - 我希望可以申請請假，從[具體日期]開始。

 

9. Could you please approve my leave request for [specific reason], if it’s convenient?

   - 如果方便的話，您能批准我因[具體原因]而請假的申請嗎？

 

10. I would greatly appreciate it if I could take a leave for [specific reason].

    - 如果我能因[具體原因]請假，我將不勝感激。

 

11. Would it be possible to take a short leave for personal reasons （個人原因）?

    - 請問我可以因個人原因請短期假嗎？

 


(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

12. May I request a few days off for [specific reason]?

    - 因為[具體原因], 我可以請幾天假嗎？

 

13. If it’s not too inconvenient, could I take a leave of absence?

    - 如果不太麻煩的話，我可以請假嗎？

 

14. Would you kindly consider my request for leave due to [specific reason]?

    - 您能否考慮我因[具體原因]而請假的申請？

 

　　懂得如何在正式商務場合中禮貌地請假，不僅能夠顯示你的專業素養，還能讓你在職場中更加游刃有餘。希望本文提供的14種表達方式能夠幫助你在需要請假的時候更加得體地表達。

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

