演講英語 │ 如何在商業演講表現自信？必學6大專業技巧及實用表達，助你提升職場競爭力

在現今競爭激烈的商業環境中，能夠進行專業的演講是非常重要的技能。無論是向客戶介紹產品，還是向上司匯報工作，清晰、有條理地表達自己的想法都能夠大大提升你的職場競爭力。專業的演講不僅能夠展示你的專業知識和溝通能力，還能夠增強你的自信心，讓你在職場中脫穎而出。

學會如何進行專業的商業演講，可以幫助你更有效地傳達信息，影響他人，並達成你的目標。本文將介紹一些實用的表達方式和標誌語，幫助你在商業演講中更加自信和專業，從而提升你的職場表現。

一.吸引觀眾注意的必學表達方式

1. “Let me start with a story…” 讓我從一個故事開始…

o 故事能夠引起觀眾的興趣，讓他們更容易投入到你的演講中。

2. “Imagine this scenario…” 想像一下這個情景…

o 引導觀眾進入一個具體的情境，有助於他們更好地理解你的觀點。

3. “Did you know that…?” 你知道嗎…?

o 提出一個有趣的事實或數據，能夠迅速吸引觀眾的注意力。

4. “What if I told you that…?” 如果我告訴你…會怎樣？

o 這種表達方式能夠激發觀眾的好奇心，讓他們想要了解更多。

5. “Let’s take a closer look at…” 讓我們仔細看看…

o 這種表達方式能夠引導觀眾深入了解某個具體的問題或細節。

二.如何介紹演講

1. “Today, I will be discussing…”

o 今天，我將討論…

2. “The purpose of this presentation is to…”

o 這次演講的目的是…

3. “This presentation will take approximately 20 minutes.”

o 這次演講大約需要20分鐘。

4. “I have divided my presentation into three main parts.”

o 我將我的演講分為三個主要部分。

三. 如何介紹和總結每個主要觀點或子題

1. “First, let’s look at…”

o 首先，讓我們看看…

2. “To summarize this point…”

o 總結這一點…

3. “Moving on to the next topic…”

o 接下來的主題是…

4. “In conclusion, we can see that…”

o 總結來說，我們可以看到…

四. 如何交接給下一位講者

1. “Now, I will hand over to…”

o 現在，我將交給…

2. “Next, [Name] will discuss…”

o 接下來，[名字] 將討論…

3. “I would like to invite [Name] to continue with…”

o 我想邀請 [名字] 繼續…

4. “Over to you, [Name].”

o 交給你了，[名字]。

五. 如何總結演講

1. “In summary, we have covered…”

o 總結來說，我們已經討論了…

2. “To wrap up, let’s review the main points…”

o 總結一下，讓我們回顧一下主要觀點…

3. “Thank you for your attention. Are there any questions?”

o 感謝你的關注。有甚麼問題嗎？

4. “That concludes my presentation. Thank you.”

o 我的演講到此結束。謝謝。

六. 如何引導問答環節

1. “I would be happy to answer any questions you may have.”

o 我很樂意回答大家的問題。

2. “If you have any questions, please feel free to ask.”

o 如果有任何問題，請隨時提問。

3. “I’m not sure about that, but I can find out and get back to you.”

o 我不太確定，但我可以查詢後再告訴你。

4. “Due to time constraints, we can only take one more question.”

o 由於時間限制，我們只能再回答一個問題。

掌握如何進行專業的商業演講不僅能夠提升你的職場表現，還能夠增強你的自信心。希望本文提供的表達方式和標誌語能夠幫助你在未來的演講中更加游刃有餘。







