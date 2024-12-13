商業英語 ｜ 在商務會議中成功交易的關鍵：有禮貌提出要求，必學實用英文20句

加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

在現代商業環境中，能夠在商務會議中禮貌地提出交易要求是非常重要的技能。不論你是企業高層還是剛入職的新人，能夠自信且有效地表達你的需求，將對你的職業生涯大有幫助。本周，筆者將介紹20句在商務會議中常用的表達方式，幫助你在會議中提出交易要求：

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

1. Could we discuss the terms of the deal？

- 我們可以討論一下交易條款嗎？

2. What would be an acceptable agreement for both parties？

- 對雙方來說，甚麼樣的協議是可以接受的？

3. I propose we consider a partnership.

- 我建議我們考慮合作夥伴關係。

4. Can we explore potential collaboration opportunities？

- 我們可以探索潛在的合作機會嗎？

5. How do you feel about adjusting the payment terms？

- 你對調整付款條款有甚麼看法？

6. What are your thoughts on extending the contract duration？

- 你對延長合約期限有甚麼看法？

7. I believe we can reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

- 我相信我們可以達成互利的協議。

8. Is there room for negotiation on the price？

- 價格上有討價還價的空間嗎？

9. Could we revisit the terms discussed earlier？

- 我們可以重新討論一下之前討論的條款嗎？

10. What conditions would make this deal more appealing for you？

- 甚麼條件會讓這個交易對你更有吸引力？

11. Let's outline the main objectives of this agreement.

- 讓我們列出這項協議的主要目標。

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

12. Can we set up a timeline for the project？

- 我們可以為這個項目設置一個時間表嗎？

13. I suggest we finalize the deal by the end of this month.

- 我建議我們在本月底之前敲定這個交易。

14. What are the key deliverables we should focus on？

- 我們應該關注的主要交付成果是甚麼？

15. Could you provide more details on your offer？

- 你能提供更多關於你的報價的細節嗎？

16. How can we ensure that both parties meet their obligations？

- 我們怎麼確保雙方都能履行義務？

17. What alternatives do we have if we can't agree on this point？

- 如果我們無法在這一點上達成一致，我們還有甚麼其他選擇？

18. I would like to negotiate the terms to better suit both parties.

- 我希望談判條款以更好地適應雙方。

19. What are your priorities in this agreement？

- 在這項協議中，你的優先事項是甚麼？

20. Let's make sure we have a clear understanding of all terms.

- 讓我們確保我們對所有條款都有清楚的了解。

學會如何在商務會議中提出交易要求是提升職場競爭力的重要技能，希望以上提供的20個表達句子，可以幫助你在會議中更加自信和有效地表達你的需求和想法。







