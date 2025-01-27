商業E-mail ｜農曆新年假期自動回覆電郵指南：三步驟及實用範例

加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

隨著蛇年的臨近，各位期待已久的農曆新年假期也即將來臨。這段時間除了享受與親朋好友團聚外，切記別忘了為客戶和同事展示專業素養。當你在新年期間需要休假並且不打算隨時回覆電子郵件時，記得設置專業的「外出自動回覆電郵訊息（Out-of-office autoresponder email messages）」。啟動這個功能後，每當有人發送電子郵件給你，系統都會自動回覆對方。如果沒有設置任何自動回覆就離開辦公室，會讓發送電子郵件的人感到被忽略，並認為你不可靠。

本文將分為三個部分，介紹如何撰寫專業且吸引人的外出自動回覆電郵訊息：

1. 開場白：禮貌地打招呼

2. 告知對方自己暫時不在、明確表示自己何時回來，以及有急事的話怎麼處理

3. 結尾：簡單的 sign off

Step One：開場白—禮貌地打招呼

- Thank you for your email.

（謝謝你的來信。）

- Thank you for your message.

（謝謝你的訊息。）

- You have reached the mailbox of Bruce Chan.

（你已寄件給 Bruce Chan。）

- I appreciate your email.

（感謝你的來信。）

- Thank you for reaching out.

（感謝你的聯繫。）

- Thank you for contacting me.

（感謝你與我聯繫。）

Step Two：告知對方自己暫時不在、明確表示自己何時回來，以及有急事的話怎麼處理

1. I am currently out of the office and will return on [date].

（我目前不在辦公室，將於 [日期] 返回。）

2. I am on leave until [date] and will not be checking emails.

（我將休假至 [日期]，期間不會查看電子郵件。）

3. I am out of the office for the Chinese New Year holiday and will be back on [date].

（我因農曆新年假期不在辦公室，將於 [日期] 返回。）

4. I am away from my desk and will not have access to email until [date].

（我目前不在辦公桌前，將於 [日期] 前無法查看電子郵件。）

5. I am on vacation and will not be responding to emails until [date].

（我將度假至 [日期]，期間不會回覆電子郵件。）

6. I am currently out of the office and will not return until [date].

（我目前不在辦公室，將於 [日期] 返回。）

7. I am on leave and will be back on [date].

（我目前休假，將於 [日期] 返回。）

8. I am out of the office and will be returning on [date].

（我目前不在辦公室，將於 [日期] 返回。）

9. I will be out of the office until [date].

（我將不在辦公室至 [日期]。）

10. I am currently away on business and will not return until [date].

（我目前出差中，將於 [日期] 返回。）

11. I am away from the office and will be back on [date].

（我目前不在辦公室，將於 [日期] 返回。）

12. I am out of the office and will not have access to email until [date].

（我目前不在辦公室，將於 [日期] 前無法查看電子郵件。）

13. I am on holiday and will return on [date].

（我目前度假，將於 [日期] 返回。）

14. I am currently out of town and will not be back until [date].

（我目前不在本地，將於 [日期] 返回。）

15. I am out of the office and will not be checking emails until [date].

（我目前不在辦公室，將於 [日期] 前無法查看電子郵件。）

Step Three：結尾—簡單的 sign off

- Best regards,

（此致，）

- Kind regards,

（敬上，）

- Sincerely,

（誠摯地，）

- Best wishes,

（最好的祝福，）

- Thank you,

（謝謝，）

郵件範例（一）

Subject：Out of Office: Back on [date]

Dear [Sender],

Thank you for your email. Wishing you a Happy Chinese New Year! I am currently out of the office for the Chinese New Year holiday and will return on [date]. During this time, I will have limited access to email and may not be able to respond immediately.

If your matter is urgent, please contact [Alternative Contact] at [Alternative Email／Phone Number]. Otherwise, I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my return.

Best regards,

Bruce Chan

郵件範例（二）

Subject：Out of Office: Chinese New Year Holiday

Hello,

Thank you for reaching out. I am currently out of the office during the Chinese New Year holiday and will be back on [date]. Please note that I will not be checking emails regularly during this period.

For urgent issues, please reach out to [Alternative Contact] at [Alternative Email/Phone Number]. I will get back to you as soon as I return.

Kind regards,

Bruce Chan

最後，希望這篇文章能夠幫助您在農曆新年假期前撰寫出完美的外出自動回覆電郵訊息，讓你在享受假期的同時也能夠保持專業和可靠的形象。在此，筆者祝大家蛇年大吉、心想事成！







