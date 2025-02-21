職場
無人機技術已成商業領域不可或缺部分！掌握Drone Technology 商業應用及必學英文20個詞彙

　　隨著科技的迅速發展，無人機技術（Drone Technology）已經成為現代商業領域中不可或缺的一部分。無論是物流配送（logistics delivery）、農業管理（agricultural management），還是建築監測（construction monitoring），無人機技術都在改變我們的工作方式和生活方式。無人機不僅提高了工作效率，還降低了成本，並且在某些情況下，無人機能夠完成傳統方法無法實現的任務。因此，了解無人機技術對於我們每個人來說都是至關重要的。

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

　　本周，筆者會爲大家介紹20個必學的無人機技術詞彙，這些詞彙將幫助您更好地理解和應用無人機技術。希望通過這篇文章，您能夠掌握無人機技術的核心詞彙，並在實際應用中靈活運用這些知識。

 

20個必學的無人機技術詞彙

 

1.  Drone delivery 無人機送外賣/貨

   - 例句: Drone delivery can overcome geographical barriers and provide convenient food services to local residents.
   無人機送外賣能夠克服地理障礙，為當地居民提供便捷的餐飲服務。

 

2.  Aerial Photography (空中攝影)

   - 例句: Aerial photography provides a new perspective for real estate marketing.
   空中攝影為房地產營銷提供了新的視角。

 

3.  Autonomous Flight (自主飛行)

   - 例句: Autonomous flight technology allows drones to operate without human intervention.
   自主飛行技術使無人機能夠在毋須人為干預的情況下運行。

 

4.  GPS Navigation (GPS導航)

   - 例句: GPS navigation is essential for precise drone operations.
   GPS導航對於精確的無人機操作至關重要。

 

5.  Payload (載荷)

   - 例句: The drone's payload capacity determines how much it can carry.
   無人機的載荷能力決定了它能攜帶多少物品。

 

6.  Flight Controller (飛行控制器)

   - 例句: The flight controller is the brain of the drone, managing its movements.
   飛行控制器是無人機的大腦，負責管理其運動。

 

7.  Obstacle Avoidance (障礙物避讓)

   - 例句: Obstacle avoidance technology prevents drones from crashing.
   障礙物避讓技術防止無人機撞擊。

 

8.  Remote Sensing (遙感技術)

   - 例句: Remote sensing is used in agriculture to monitor crop health.
   遙感技術用於農業中監測作物健康狀況。

 

9.  LiDAR (光探測和測距)

   - 例句: LiDAR technology helps drones create detailed 3D maps.
   光探測和測距技術幫助無人機創建詳細的3D地圖。

 

10.  FPV (First Person View) (第一人稱視角)

    - 例句: FPV allows operators to see from the drone's perspective.
   第一人稱視角使操作員能夠從無人機的視角觀看。

 

11.  Battery Life (電池壽命)

    - 例句: Battery life is a critical factor for drone endurance.
   電池壽命是無人機持續飛行的關鍵因素。

 

12.  Geofencing (地理圍欄) 

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

    - 例句: Geofencing restricts drones from entering no-fly zones.
   地理圍欄限制無人機進入禁飛區。

 

13.  Telemetry (遙測技術)

    - 例句: Telemetry data provides real-time information about the drone's status.
   遙測數據提供無人機狀態的實時信息。

 

14.  VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) (垂直起降)

    - 例句: VTOL drones can take off and land vertically, making them versatile.
   垂直起降無人機能夠垂直起飛和降落，使其用途廣泛。

 

15.  UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) (無人飛行器)

    - 例句: UAVs are used in various industries for different applications.
   無人飛行器在各行各業中有不同的應用。

 

16.  Flight Path (飛行路徑)

    - 例句: The flight path is pre-programmed to ensure efficient operations.
   飛行路徑是預先編程的，以確保高效運行。

 

17.  Surveillance (監控) 

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

    - 例句: Drones are used for surveillance in security operations.
   無人機用於安全操作中的監控。

 

18.  Data Collection (數據收集)

    - 例句: Drones facilitate data collection in remote areas.
   無人機促進了偏遠地區的數據收集。

 

19.  Regulations (法規)

    - 例句: Compliance with regulations is crucial for commercial drone use.
   遵守法規對於商業無人機的使用至關重要。

 

20.  Inspection (檢查)

    - 例句: Drones are used for inspection of infrastructure like bridges and pipelines.
   無人機用於檢查橋樑和管道等基礎設施。

 

　　隨著技術的不斷進步，無人機將在更多的行業中發揮重要作用，為我們的生活和工作帶來更多的便利和效率。希望通過這篇文章，您能夠掌握與無人機技術相關的useful expressions，並在實際應用中靈活運用這些知識。

 

