商業英語 │ 全球化浪潮下商業英語詞彙革命，從電郵到會議的必學例句，助你職場突圍

今時今日，無論你是跨國企業的職員、初創公司的團隊成員、freelancers還是slashies，全球化早已滲透日常工作的每個角落。與海外客戶視訊會議、處理國際訂單、閱讀英文報告等。這些場景中，「商業英語」已不僅是溝通的工具，更是展現專業與競爭力的關鍵。然而，隨著全球化的加速，Business English詞彙正經歷一場靜默革命：新興術語、跨文化表達方式，甚至digitalization帶來的縮寫詞（abbreviations），正在不斷重塑職場語境。若未能掌握這些變化，輕則鬧出誤會，重則錯失合作機會。

本周，筆者將從三大面向切入，助你緊貼全球化下的商業英語趨勢：

1. 「全球化如何催生新的business vocab？」

2. 「職場實戰應用：從電郵到會議的必學例句」

3. 「跨文化溝通情境演練」

準備好讓你的商業英語與世界接軌了嗎？Let’s go！

1. 全球化如何催生新商業詞彙？

- Globalization has introduced terms like "synergy", "disruptive innovation", and "cloud computing", which reflect cross-border collaboration and tech-driven workflows.

全球化催生了如 "synergy"（跨部門協同效應）、"disruptive innovation"（顛覆性創新）、"cloud computing"（雲端運算）等詞彙，這些術語反映跨國合作與科技驅動的工作模式。

- For example, while older terms like "outsourcing" focused on cost reduction, modern phrases like "global talent sourcing" emphasize strategic integration.

例如，傳統的 "outsourcing"（外判）強調降低成本，而現今的 "global talent sourcing"（全球人才招募）則重視策略整合。

2. 職場實戰應用：從電郵到會議的必學例句

電郵範例：

- Old："Please send me the report when you have time."

舊式表達：「有空時請傳報告給我。」

- Globalized: "Kindly share the report EOD（end of day）for consolidation."

新式表達: 「請於 EOD（今日下班前）提供報告以供整合。」

- Avoid："I think this might work."

避免：「我覺得這可能可行。」

- Use："Based on data, this approach has scalability potential."

改用：「根據數據，此方案具 scalability potential（擴展潛力）。」

會議例句:

- Old："Let’s try our best."

舊式表達：「大家盡力而為吧。」

- Globalized: "We need to leverage core competencies to meet KPIs."

全球化表達: 「我們需 leverage core competencies（發揮核心優勢）以達標。」

- Cultural Tip: Avoid saying "This is wrong."

文化技巧: 避免直接指責「你錯了。」

- Use "Let’s revisit the framework for alignment."

- 可說「建議 revisit the framework（重新審視框架）以達成共識。」

3. 跨文化溝通情境演練

情境一：Negotiating with International Clients （與海外客戶談判 ）

- Ineffective："Your price is too high."

無效表達: 「你們的價格太高。」

- Effective："To ensure mutual value creation, could we explore ^tiered pricing models？"

強效表達：「為創造 mutual value creation（共同價值創造），我們能否探討分級定價方案？」

^分級定價模型是將產品或服務分成不同等級，每個等級對應不同價格的定價策略。

情境二：提案演示 （Pitching Ideas）

- Basic："Our product is good."

基礎表達：「我們的產品很好。」

- Globalized："This solution offers seamless integration with your existing ecosystem."

全球化表達：「此方案能實現與貴方現有系統 seamless integration（無縫整合）。」

情境三：化解分歧（Handling Conflicts）

- Avoid："You don’t understand."

避免：「你不明白。」

- Use："Let’s bridge the gap by scheduling a deep-dive session."

改用：「（不如我們安排一次深度的會議以彌合我們的分歧（bridge the gap）？）

全球化不是選擇，而是職場人的日常。當「跨部門協同效應」（synergy）、「無縫整合」（seamless integration）等詞彙成為跨國團隊的通用語言，update自己的「商業英語詞庫」已刻不容緩。

一句精準的 "leverage core competencies"，能讓上司看見你的策略思維；一段流暢的 "mutual value creation"，能讓客戶點頭合作。與其被動適應，不如主動掌握話語權。從今日起，將這些business expressions與技巧融入工作，與世界接軌吧，加油！







