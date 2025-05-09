出差必備實用英語｜登機、入住、酒店服務全攻略：快速掌握實戰英語技巧

加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

對香港商務人士而言，出差如同「第二份工作」——既要高效完成任務，又要克服語言與文化的無形門檻。你是否曾在飛機上因聽不懂空中服務員的詢問而尷尬點頭？有沒有試過在酒店想調整房型卻不知如何開口？



Credit: https://unsplash.com/

有鑑於此，本文將focus在出差兩大核心場景：「飛機上溝通」與「酒店情境應對」，透過大量例句，拆解從登機到退房的每一個環節。無論是upgrade座位、處理行李，還是解決酒店客房設備問題，你都能找到即學即用的表達方式。現在就做好準備，讓你的下一次出差不再「詞窮」吧，Let’s go!

Part 1. English on the Plane 飛機上溝通



Credit: https://unsplash.com/

情境1：辦理登機手續 Check-in Counter

1. "I’d like to check in for flight CX365 to London. Here’s my passport."

「我要辦理前往倫敦的CX365航班登機手續，這是我的護照。」





2. "Could I have a window seat in the emergency exit row? I’m willing to assist in case of emergency."

「能否安排緊急出口排的靠窗座位？我願意在緊急狀況時協助。」

情境2：行李託運 Baggage Drop

3. "This suitcase is 24 kilograms. Do I need to repack to avoid excess baggage fees?"

「這件行李24公斤，是否需要重新打包以避免超重費？」

4. "I have a fragile item inside. Can you mark it as ‘Handle with Care’?"

「裏面有易碎品，能否貼上『小心輕放』標籤？」

情境3：機上需求 In-flight Requests

5. "Could I have a vegetarian meal instead? I have a dietary restriction."

「能否換成素食餐？我有飲食限制。」

6. "The overhead bin is full. Can you help me find another space for my carry-on?"

「頭頂行李櫃已滿，能否協助尋找其他空間放置隨身行李？」

情境4：轉機與突發狀況 Transfers & Emergencies

7. "My connecting flight is in 1 hour. Which gate should I go to?"

「我的轉機航班在一小時後，應該前往哪個登機口？」

8. "I feel dizzy. Do you have any motion sickness medication?"

「我感到頭暈，機上有暈機藥嗎？」

Part 2. Hotel Communication 酒店情境應對



Credit: https://unsplash.com/

情境1：入住登記 Check-in

9. "I booked a deluxe twin room under the company name ‘ABC Holdings’."

「我用公司名『ABC控股』預訂了一間豪華雙人房。」



常見酒店房型：

- Standard Single Room → 標準單人房（一張單人床）

- Deluxe Twin Room → 豪華雙人房（兩張單人床）

- Executive Suite → 行政套房（含辦公區與客廳）

- Ocean View Double Room → 海景雙人房（一張雙人床）

- Interconnecting Rooms → 連通房（兩間相連客房）

- Accessible Room → 無障礙客房（輪椅友善空間）

10. "Is it possible to upgrade to a suite with a harbor view? I’ll cover the extra cost."

「能否升級至海景套房？我願意支付差額。」

情境2：客房服務與設備問題 Room Service & Facilities

11. "The air conditioning isn’t working. Could you send someone to fix it?"

「空調故障，能否派人維修？」

12. "I’d like to order a club sandwich and a pot of English breakfast tea to Room 1208."

「我要點一份總匯三明治和一壺英式早餐茶到1208房。」

情境3：特殊需求 Special Requests

13. "I need a wake-up call at 6:30 AM tomorrow for an early meeting."

「明早有會議，請在6點30分提供叫醒服務。」

14. "Can I borrow an international power adapter? I forgot mine."

「能否借用國際轉接插頭？我忘記帶了。」

情境4：退房與問題處理 Check-out & Issues

15. "I noticed an extra charge for mini-bar items I didn’t consume. Can you remove it?"

「帳單上有未使用的小冰箱物品費用，請取消這筆收費。」

16. "Could you print my boarding pass and arrange a taxi to the airport by 8 AM?"

「能否列印我的登機證，並安排8點前往機場的計程車？」

掌握與出差相關的英語，等於掌握了出差的「隱形通行證」。筆者列舉的例句，皆源自真實商務情境，大家不妨將這些句型（如請求協助、解釋需求）寫在手機備忘錄中隨時練習，並在出發前模擬對話。下次出差時，不妨主動用英語提出需求，努力累積你的商務英語資產吧，加油！







