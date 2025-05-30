商業英語｜社交平台英文帖文攻略：4大必學技巧提升Promo Post吸引力，激發客戶下單

加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

各位中小企老闆、Marketing同事、Freelancer、KOL、網店店主、經營網店的電商達人，甚至係想提升個人品牌嘅專業人士，你是否經常需要寫英文Promo Post但又煩惱要怎麼寫才「夠Pro」？不用怕！本周，筆者會教大家幾招簡單易學的英文寫作技巧，助你輕鬆寫出又專業又吸睛的Social Media內容！今次會同大家分享：



Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

1) 三款必學開場白句式

2) 必學Product Promotion金句

3) 令人立即行動的Call-to-Action

4) 實用Tips

無論你是賣產品定服務，學識呢幾招就唔使再對住個Mon發呆啦！Ready？Let's Go！

Part 1: 三款必學開場白句式



A. 提問式：

"Tired of …… ?"

「受夠咗[常見問題]未？」



B. 價值式：

"The smarter way to …… "

「[解決方案]嘅聰明之選」



C. 限時式：

"Final 24 hours to ……!"

「最後24小時[優惠]！」

Part 2: 10個Product Promotion金句



Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

1. "Say goodbye to ……!"

「同[問題]講Bye Bye！」



2. "Loved by 10,000+ HK customers"

「獲過萬香港客戶喜愛」



3. "Now with ……!"

「新增[新功能]！」



4. "Perfect for busy Hongkongers"

「香港大忙人嘅恩物」



5. "Get pro results at home"

「屋企都做到專業效果」



6. "The smarter way to [achieve goal]."

「更聰明的[達成目標]方式。」



7. "Now better than ever with [new feature]!"

「配備[新功能]，比以往更出色！」



8. "Get professional results at home!"

「在家也能獲得專業效果！」



9. "The [product] you've been waiting for is finally here!"

「你期待已久的[產品]終於來了！」



10. "Why settle for less when you can have the best?"

「既然能擁有最好的，何必將就？」

Part 3: 令人立即行動的Call-to-Action（CTA）



Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

1."DM 'DEAL' for special offer"

「DM『DEAL』攞獨家優惠



2."Swipe up to shop now!"

「向上滑動就能立即購買！」



3."Tag your BFF who needs this!"

「Tag你需要呢樣嘢嘅好朋友！」



4."Comment below to claim your free sample!"

「下方留言領取免費試用裝！」



5."Book your spot before we sell out!"

「在售罄前預先訂購吧！」

Part 4: 實用Tips



● 唔好寫："Our product is good"

應該寫："See results in just 3 days" (3日即見成效)



● 唔好寫："Buy now"

● 應該寫："Transform your experience today - shop now!" (立即改變你的體驗 - 馬上落單吧！)

學識呢幾招英文寫作技巧，以後寫Promo Post就輕鬆好多啦！記住：



⁃ 開場白要夠吸引

⁃ 內容要突出賣點

⁃ CTA要清晰明確



而家就揀幾個你最鍾意嘅句式，用喺下一篇Post度啦！







