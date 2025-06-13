商業英語 │ 初創必學！5分鐘打動投資者的關鍵金句（二）

加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

承接上期三大核心技能，本期直擊香港初創募資最關鍵的「臨門一腳」！當你已學會用流暢英文說清市場機會與解決方案後，投資者最想知道的就是：會不會比同行模仿？能不能賺錢？何時能回本？有甚麼資金規劃？ 這些問題答得專業，才能讓對方爽快say yes。



本周，我們將完整解鎖另外的三大技能：

● 競爭優勢與商業模式

● 融資需求與資金規劃

● 強勢結尾與行動呼籲

技能四：競爭優勢與商業模式 – 一句講清「為何無法被複製」！

7. "Our [技術] creates a moat （護城河）, delivering ___% accuracy in spotting fake transactions – a standard no Hong Kong [同類型商店] currently offers."

「我們的____技術築起護城河，提供99.9%偽冒交易識別準確率，全港虛擬銀行無人能及。」



例句：

"Our patented AI fraud detection system creates a moat, delivering 99.9% accuracy in spotting fake transactions – a standard no Hong Kong virtual bank currently offers."

我們的專利AI防詐系統築起護城河，提供99.9%偽冒交易識別準確率，全港虛擬銀行無人能及。



貼士：可以強調本地獨家資源（如八達通API、科學園支援）

8. "Revenue flows from [主要來源] – scalable across [___區] markets."

「營收來自_______，可擴展至___區市場。」



例句：

"Revenue flows from 70% subscriptions (HK$150 per user each month) + 30% government smart city grants – scalable across Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao elderly care centers."

營收來自70%訂閱費（每位用戶150港元/月）及30%政府智慧城市資助，可擴展至粵港澳大灣區安老院。」



說服技巧：用「70%訂閱+30%交易費」等比例展現財務敏銳度

技能五：融資需求與規劃 – 給投資者清晰的「路線圖」！



9. "We seek HK$_______ to drive_______ — targeting X-month/X-year profitability.

「我們正尋求______港元推動_______，目標___個月/年盈利。」



例句：

"We seek HK$8M to drive AI model training (using Hong Kong Census data), compliance with HKMA regulations, and pilot tests with 10 local cha chaan tengs – targeting 18-month profitability.

我們正尋求800萬港元推動AI模型訓練（採用香港人口數據）、符合金管局規格及10間本地茶餐廳試點，目標18個月盈利。

黃金公式：金額→用途→量化目標+時間點

10. "This fuels our xxx-month runway to capture ___% of Hong Kong's [規模] market."

「資金支持X個月營運，奪取香港___億市場中___%份額。」



例句：

"This fuels our 24-month runway to capture 20% of Hong Kong's HK$1.2B co-working space IoT market – starting with Cyberport and Science Park tenants."

資金支持24個月營運，奪取香港12億共享空間物聯網市場的20%份額，從數碼港與科學園租戶切入。

關鍵細節：展現財務規劃能力

技能六：強勢結尾 – 讓投資者主動約下次會議！

11. "With our [優勢1], [優勢2], and [優勢3], we invite you to co-write Hong Kong's next [領域] success story."

「憑藉_______、________及________，我們誠邀你共同寫下香港下個xxx傳奇。」



例句：

"With our government-certified AI ethics framework, partnerships with Hong Kong Telecom and 5,000+ active users, we invite you to co-write Hong Kong's next PropTech success story."

憑藉政府認證AI倫理框架、與香港電訊合作及5,000+活躍用戶，誠邀您共寫香港下個地產科技傳奇。」

心理技巧：用"co-write"取代"invest"，創造夥伴關係感

12. "Let's schedule a deep dive next week on how your fund can accelerate our shared vision for [區域]."

「讓我們下周詳談貴基金如何加速實現_______的共同願景。」



例句：

"Let's schedule a deep dive next week on how your fund can accelerate our shared vision for tokenized real estate in the Northern Metropolis."

讓我們下周詳談貴基金如何加速實現北部都會區代幣化地產的共同願景。

最後一擊：指定某個時間框架，掌握主動權

這兩期的金句，是為創業者量身打造的「語言槓桿」。記住：投資者最終買單的，是你對市場的深刻洞察、可執行的商業模式，以及那份解決香港痛點的熱忱。當你能用專業英語清晰傳遞這些價值，募資大門自然敞開。







