港式英文成為職場卡關？破解5大商務溝通陷阱，掌握國際級專業表達技巧 Part 1

在香港這個國際商業樞紐，英語能力是職場成功的關鍵。許多專業人士雖然具備良好的英文基礎，卻常常在不知不覺間使用「港式英文」，影響溝通效果。

筆者為大家準備了兩篇文章，帶大家一起深入探討這個重要課題，本周，我們先聚焦於解析常見的港式英文陷阱，並看看不同商務場景的正確表達方式。下周，我將繼續分享更多實用的商務英語提升技巧。事不宜遲，let’s go！

第一部分：5大常見港式英文陷阱及文化解析

1. 過度客套反而失禮

- 不夠專業的表達："Please kindly advise."

（請好心告知。）

- 專業表達："Could you share your thoughts on this?"

（你對這方面有甚麼看法？）

- 問題分析：雙重禮貌詞反而顯得生硬不自然

2. 直譯中文思維

- 不夠專業的表達："I will do it immediately."

（我立即處理。）

- 專業表達："I will prioritize this and provide you with an update by the end of today."

（我會優先處理，在今天結束前向你提供進度更新）

- 問題分析：具體時間承諾比強調「立即」更顯專業

3. 過度使用縮寫

- 不夠專業的表達："Pls find the attachment."

（請查看附件。）

- 專業表達："Please see the attached file for your reference."

（請參閱附件中的文件）

- 問題分析：過度縮寫顯得隨意不夠專業

4. 語氣過於直接

- 不夠專業的表達："This is wrong."

（這是錯的）

- 專業表達："I think we might want to reconsider this approach."

（我想我們可能需要重新考慮這個方法）

- 問題分析：西方商務文化注重建設性反饋

5. 模糊的時間表述

- 不夠專業的表達："I will send it to you soon."

（我很快發給你）

- 專業表達："I will send it to you by 3 PM tomorrow."

（我將在明天下午3點前發送給你）

- 問題分析：明確的時間承諾顯得更可靠

第二部分：不同商務場景的正確表達方式

會議場景表達對比：

1. 提出意見：

- 不夠專業的表達："I want to say something."

（我想說一些事情。）

- 專業表達："If I may add to that point…"

（請容我補充一點…）

2. 請求澄清：

- 不夠專業的表達："I don't understand."

（我唔明）

- 專業表達："Could you please elaborate on that point?"

（能否請你詳細說明這一點？）

3. 提出建議：

- 不夠專業的表達："You should do this."

（你應該這樣做）

- 專業表達："Perhaps we could consider an alternative approach."

（也許我們可以考慮另一種方法）

4. 表達反對：

- 不夠專業的表達："That won't work."

（這樣行不通）

- 專業表達："I have some concerns about the feasibility of this plan."

（我對這個計劃的可行性有些顧慮）

郵件溝通表達對比：

1. 跟進提醒：

- 不夠專業的表達："Remember to reply."

（記得回覆）

- 專業表達："I would appreciate it if you could provide your feedback by Friday."

（如果你能在周五前提供反饋，我將不勝感激）

2. 提出請求：

- 不夠專業的表達："Send me the document."

（把文件發給我）

- 專業表達："Would you be able to share the document at your earliest convenience?"

（請問你方便的時候能否分享這份文件？）

3. 表達歉意：

- 不夠專業的表達："Sorry for the delay."

（對不起遲了）

- 專業表達："My apologies for the delayed response. Thank you for your patience."

（對於延遲回覆深感抱歉，感謝你的耐心等待）

客戶溝通表達對比：

1. 處理投訴：

- 不夠專業的表達："Not our problem."

（不是我們的問題）

- 專業表達："Let me look into this and find the best solution for you."

（讓我調查一下，為你找到最佳解決方案）

2. 提供方案：

- 不夠專業的表達："This is what we can do."

（這是我們可以做的）

- 專業表達："Based on your needs, we recommend the following approach..."

（根據你的需求，我們建議以下方案……）

3. 解釋問題：

- 不夠專業的表達："This is because……"

（這是因為...）

- 專業表達："To provide some context, the situation arose due to…"

（為了提供一些背景資訊，這種情況的出現是因為…）

4. 承諾跟進：

- 不夠專業的表達："I will handle it."

（我會處理）

- 專業表達："I will personally oversee this matter and keep you updated on our progress."

（我將親自監督此事，並隨時向你更新進展情況）

通過本篇文章，我們學習了常見的英文陷阱，並參考不同商務場景中的正確表達方式，掌握這些關鍵技巧，將幫助你在職場溝通中展現更專業的形象。

預告：下周，我們將深入探討第三部分：「實用商務英語提升技巧」。你將學到如何培養專業的聆聽與回應技巧、有效提升商務寫作能力的方法、關鍵的跨文化溝通要點，敬請期待。







