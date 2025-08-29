2025-08-29Photo: https://stock.adobe.com
港式英文成為職場卡關？破解5大商務溝通陷阱，掌握國際級專業表達技巧 Part 1
在香港這個國際商業樞紐，英語能力是職場成功的關鍵。許多專業人士雖然具備良好的英文基礎，卻常常在不知不覺間使用「港式英文」，影響溝通效果。
筆者為大家準備了兩篇文章，帶大家一起深入探討這個重要課題，本周，我們先聚焦於解析常見的港式英文陷阱，並看看不同商務場景的正確表達方式。下周，我將繼續分享更多實用的商務英語提升技巧。事不宜遲，let’s go！
第一部分：5大常見港式英文陷阱及文化解析
Credit：https://stock.adobe.com
1. 過度客套反而失禮
- 不夠專業的表達："Please kindly advise."
（請好心告知。）
- 專業表達："Could you share your thoughts on this?"
（你對這方面有甚麼看法？）
- 問題分析：雙重禮貌詞反而顯得生硬不自然
2. 直譯中文思維
- 不夠專業的表達："I will do it immediately."
（我立即處理。）
- 專業表達："I will prioritize this and provide you with an update by the end of today."
（我會優先處理，在今天結束前向你提供進度更新）
- 問題分析：具體時間承諾比強調「立即」更顯專業
3. 過度使用縮寫
- 不夠專業的表達："Pls find the attachment."
（請查看附件。）
- 專業表達："Please see the attached file for your reference."
（請參閱附件中的文件）
- 問題分析：過度縮寫顯得隨意不夠專業
4. 語氣過於直接
- 不夠專業的表達："This is wrong."
（這是錯的）
- 專業表達："I think we might want to reconsider this approach."
（我想我們可能需要重新考慮這個方法）
- 問題分析：西方商務文化注重建設性反饋
5. 模糊的時間表述
- 不夠專業的表達："I will send it to you soon."
（我很快發給你）
- 專業表達："I will send it to you by 3 PM tomorrow."
（我將在明天下午3點前發送給你）
- 問題分析：明確的時間承諾顯得更可靠
第二部分：不同商務場景的正確表達方式
Credit：https://stock.adobe.com
會議場景表達對比：
1. 提出意見：
- 不夠專業的表達："I want to say something."
（我想說一些事情。）
- 專業表達："If I may add to that point…"
（請容我補充一點…）
2. 請求澄清：
- 不夠專業的表達："I don't understand."
（我唔明）
- 專業表達："Could you please elaborate on that point?"
（能否請你詳細說明這一點？）
3. 提出建議：
- 不夠專業的表達："You should do this."
（你應該這樣做）
- 專業表達："Perhaps we could consider an alternative approach."
（也許我們可以考慮另一種方法）
4. 表達反對：
- 不夠專業的表達："That won't work."
（這樣行不通）
- 專業表達："I have some concerns about the feasibility of this plan."
（我對這個計劃的可行性有些顧慮）
郵件溝通表達對比：
1. 跟進提醒：
- 不夠專業的表達："Remember to reply."
（記得回覆）
- 專業表達："I would appreciate it if you could provide your feedback by Friday."
（如果你能在周五前提供反饋，我將不勝感激）
2. 提出請求：
- 不夠專業的表達："Send me the document."
（把文件發給我）
- 專業表達："Would you be able to share the document at your earliest convenience?"
（請問你方便的時候能否分享這份文件？）
3. 表達歉意：
- 不夠專業的表達："Sorry for the delay."
（對不起遲了）
- 專業表達："My apologies for the delayed response. Thank you for your patience."
（對於延遲回覆深感抱歉，感謝你的耐心等待）
客戶溝通表達對比：
1. 處理投訴：
- 不夠專業的表達："Not our problem."
（不是我們的問題）
- 專業表達："Let me look into this and find the best solution for you."
（讓我調查一下，為你找到最佳解決方案）
2. 提供方案：
- 不夠專業的表達："This is what we can do."
（這是我們可以做的）
- 專業表達："Based on your needs, we recommend the following approach..."
（根據你的需求，我們建議以下方案……）
3. 解釋問題：
- 不夠專業的表達："This is because……"
（這是因為...）
- 專業表達："To provide some context, the situation arose due to…"
（為了提供一些背景資訊，這種情況的出現是因為…）
4. 承諾跟進：
- 不夠專業的表達："I will handle it."
（我會處理）
- 專業表達："I will personally oversee this matter and keep you updated on our progress."
（我將親自監督此事，並隨時向你更新進展情況）
通過本篇文章，我們學習了常見的英文陷阱，並參考不同商務場景中的正確表達方式，掌握這些關鍵技巧，將幫助你在職場溝通中展現更專業的形象。
預告：下周，我們將深入探討第三部分：「實用商務英語提升技巧」。你將學到如何培養專業的聆聽與回應技巧、有效提升商務寫作能力的方法、關鍵的跨文化溝通要點，敬請期待。
【你點睇？】特朗普於2025年8月25日宣布解除聯儲局理事麗莎·庫克的職務，您認為此舉對全球金融市場及美元國際地位的影響程度如何？► 立即投票