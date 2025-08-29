職場
職場英語教室 - Zephyr Yeung

2025-08-29Photo: https://stock.adobe.com

港式英文成為職場卡關？破解5大商務溝通陷阱，掌握國際級專業表達技巧 Part 1

　　在香港這個國際商業樞紐，英語能力是職場成功的關鍵。許多專業人士雖然具備良好的英文基礎，卻常常在不知不覺間使用「港式英文」，影響溝通效果。

 

筆者為大家準備了兩篇文章，帶大家一起深入探討這個重要課題，本周，我們先聚焦於解析常見的港式英文陷阱，並看看不同商務場景的正確表達方式。下周，我將繼續分享更多實用的商務英語提升技巧。事不宜遲，let’s go！

 

 

第一部分：5大常見港式英文陷阱及文化解析

 

Credit：https://stock.adobe.com

 

1. 過度客套反而失禮

   - 不夠專業的表達："Please kindly advise." 

     （請好心告知。）

   - 專業表達："Could you share your thoughts on this?"  

     （你對這方面有甚麼看法？）

  

 - 問題分析：雙重禮貌詞反而顯得生硬不自然

 

2. 直譯中文思維

   - 不夠專業的表達："I will do it immediately." 

     （我立即處理。）

   - 專業表達："I will prioritize this and provide you with an update by the end of today."  

     （我會優先處理，在今天結束前向你提供進度更新）

   

- 問題分析：具體時間承諾比強調「立即」更顯專業

 

3. 過度使用縮寫

   - 不夠專業的表達："Pls find the attachment." 

     （請查看附件。）

   - 專業表達："Please see the attached file for your reference."  

     （請參閱附件中的文件）

   

- 問題分析：過度縮寫顯得隨意不夠專業

 

4. 語氣過於直接

   - 不夠專業的表達："This is wrong." 

     （這是錯的）

   - 專業表達："I think we might want to reconsider this approach."  

     （我想我們可能需要重新考慮這個方法）

   

- 問題分析：西方商務文化注重建設性反饋

 

5. 模糊的時間表述

   - 不夠專業的表達："I will send it to you soon." 

     （我很快發給你）

   - 專業表達："I will send it to you by 3 PM tomorrow."  

     （我將在明天下午3點前發送給你）

 

   - 問題分析：明確的時間承諾顯得更可靠

 

第二部分：不同商務場景的正確表達方式

 

Credit：https://stock.adobe.com

 

　　會議場景表達對比：

 

1. 提出意見：

   - 不夠專業的表達："I want to say something."

     （我想說一些事情。）

   - 專業表達："If I may add to that point"

     （請容我補充一點

 

2. 請求澄清：

   - 不夠專業的表達："I don't understand."

     （我唔明）

   - 專業表達："Could you please elaborate on that point?"

     （能否請你詳細說明這一點？）

 

3. 提出建議：

   - 不夠專業的表達："You should do this."

     （你應該這樣做）

   - 專業表達："Perhaps we could consider an alternative approach."

     （也許我們可以考慮另一種方法）

 

4. 表達反對：

   - 不夠專業的表達："That won't work."

     （這樣行不通）

   - 專業表達："I have some concerns about the feasibility of this plan."

     （我對這個計劃的可行性有些顧慮）

 

　　郵件溝通表達對比：

 

1. 跟進提醒：

   - 不夠專業的表達："Remember to reply."

     （記得回覆）

   - 專業表達："I would appreciate it if you could provide your feedback by Friday."

     （如果你能在周五前提供反饋，我將不勝感激）

 

2. 提出請求：

   - 不夠專業的表達："Send me the document."

     （把文件發給我）

   - 專業表達："Would you be able to share the document at your earliest convenience?"

     （請問你方便的時候能否分享這份文件？）

 

3. 表達歉意：

   - 不夠專業的表達："Sorry for the delay."

     （對不起遲了）

   - 專業表達："My apologies for the delayed response. Thank you for your patience."

     （對於延遲回覆深感抱歉，感謝你的耐心等待）

 

　　客戶溝通表達對比：

 

1. 處理投訴：

   - 不夠專業的表達："Not our problem."

     （不是我們的問題）

   - 專業表達："Let me look into this and find the best solution for you."

     （讓我調查一下，為你找到最佳解決方案）

 

2. 提供方案：

   - 不夠專業的表達："This is what we can do."

     （這是我們可以做的）

   - 專業表達："Based on your needs, we recommend the following approach..."

     （根據你的需求，我們建議以下方案……）

 

3. 解釋問題：

   - 不夠專業的表達："This is because…"

     （這是因為...）

   - 專業表達："To provide some context, the situation arose due to"

     （為了提供一些背景資訊，這種情況的出現是因為

 

4. 承諾跟進：

   - 不夠專業的表達："I will handle it."

     （我會處理）

   - 專業表達："I will personally oversee this matter and keep you updated on our progress."

     （我將親自監督此事，並隨時向你更新進展情況）

 

　　通過本篇文章，我們學習了常見的英文陷阱，並參考不同商務場景中的正確表達方式，掌握這些關鍵技巧，將幫助你在職場溝通中展現更專業的形象。

 

　　預告：下周，我們將深入探討第三部分：「實用商務英語提升技巧」。你將學到如何培養專業的聆聽與回應技巧、有效提升商務寫作能力的方法、關鍵的跨文化溝通要點，敬請期待。

 

 

