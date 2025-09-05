港式英文成為職場卡關？必學實用商務英語，國際級專業表達技巧 Part 2

加入最愛專欄 收藏文章

承接上篇討論的港式英文5大常見陷阱及不同商務場景的正確表達方式，本周，筆者將分享更多實用商務英語提升技巧，包括「有效聆聽與回應技巧」、「專業寫作提升方法」，以及「跨文化溝通要點」，幫助大家全面提升商務英語能力，在國際職場溝通中更加得心應手。事不宜遲，let’s go！

第三部分：實用商務英語提升技巧

有效聆聽與回應技巧

1. 積極聆聽：

- 不夠專業的表達："I see."（我明白）

- 專業回應： "Thank you for sharing that perspective. Let me make sure I understand correctly..."（感謝分享這個觀點。讓我確認一下理解是否正確...）

2. 請求重複：

- 不夠專業的表達："What?"（甚麼？）

- 專業表達："Could you please repeat that? I want to make sure I capture everything accurately."（能否請您重複一遍？我想確保準確理解所有內容）

3. 確認理解：

- 不夠專業的表達："Okay."（好的）

- 專業表達："Just to confirm, my understanding is that we need to..."（為了確認，我的理解是我們需要...）

4. 表達共鳴：

- 不夠專業的表達："I know."（我知道）

- 專業表達："I understand where you're coming from, and I appreciate you raising this point."（我理解您的立場，感謝您提出這一點）

5. 尋求共識：

- 不夠專業的表達："So we agree?"（那麼我們達成共識了？）

- 專業表達："Based on our discussion, it seems we're aligned on moving forward with..."（根據我們的討論，看來我們對推進...已經達成共識）

專業寫作提升方法

1. Email開頭：

- 不夠專業的寫法："I am writing to..."（我寫信是為了...）

- 專業寫法："I'm reaching out to discuss..."（我聯繫您是為了討論...）

2. 提出要求：

- 不夠專業的寫法："I need you to..."（我需要你...）

- 專業寫法："Would you be able to assist with..."（請問您能否協助...）

3. 表達感謝：

- 不夠專業的寫法："Thanks for your help."（謝謝你的幫助）

- 專業寫法："I truly appreciate your support on this matter."（我非常感謝您在這件事上的支持）

4. 後續跟進：

- 不夠專業的寫法："Did you get my email?"（你收到我的郵件了嗎？）

- 專業寫法："I'm following up on my previous email regarding..."（我就之前關於...的郵件進行跟進）

跨文化溝通要點

1. 時間觀念：

- 不夠專業的表達："Let's meet sometime."（我們找個時間見面）

- 專業表達："Would you be available for a meeting next Tuesday at 2 PM?"

（請問下週二下午2點您方便開會嗎？）

2. 表達不同意：

- 不夠專業的表達："I disagree."（我不同意）

- 專業表達："That's an interesting perspective. Have we considered looking at it from this angle?"（這個觀點很有趣。我們是否考慮過從這個角度來看待？）

3. 給予負面反饋：

- 不夠專業的表達："This is bad."（這很糟糕）

- 專業表達："There's room for improvement in this area. May I suggest some alternatives?"（這方面還有改進空間。我可以建議一些替代方案嗎？）

4. 表達自信：

- 不夠專業的表達："I think I can do it."（我想我可以做到）

- 專業表達："Based on my experience, I'm confident in delivering this project successfully."（根據我的經驗，我有信心成功完成這個項目）

5. 處理衝突：

- 不夠專業的表達："You're wrong."（你錯了）

- 專業表達："I see things differently. Let's compare our perspectives to find common ground."（我的看法有所不同。讓我們比較一下彼此的觀點，尋求共識）

記住，專業的商務英語不在於使用華麗的詞彙，而在於準確、得體地表達自己，並理解跨文化溝通的細微差異。只要堅持練習，你一定能在國際職場中展現出更自信、更專業的溝通能力的，加油！







