職場
職場英語教室 - Zephyr Yeung

加入最愛專欄　 收藏文章　

2025-10-03

職場英語｜中秋商務祝賀email寫法、專業度親和力同步加分【附實用範例】

#商務英語 #學英文 #英語教學 #祝福語 #職場英語 #祝賀 #中秋節 #英文電郵 #職場

　　中秋佳節，不僅是月圓人團圓的溫馨時刻，更是商務場合中維繫關係、深化合作的黃金機會。在全球化商業環境下，一封措辭得體、充滿誠意的英文祝賀email，不僅能向國際客戶及合作夥伴表達我們的尊重與文化底蘊，更能無形中提升企業形象，讓專業度與親和力同步加分。想像一下，當你的business partner或者潛在客戶在這個人月兩團圓的日子收到這份具溫度與深度的祝福，那份驚喜與好感，將為未來的合作鋪墊更堅實的橋樑。

 


Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/

 

　　因此，無論是為了鞏固現有關係，還是開拓新商機，學會撰寫地道的中秋商務祝賀email，已成為現代職場人士的必備技能。因此，筆者為大家準備了實用祝賀語email範例，一步步帶領你掌握要訣，讓你的祝福在眾多郵件中脫穎而出，為這個中秋增添更多商業價值。

 

第一部分：必學實用祝賀語句

 


Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/

 

　　在撰寫郵件前，先積累一些實用的詞彙和句型，能讓你的祝福更顯地道與專業。

 

1. 核心詞彙

●    中秋節：Mid-Autumn Festival / Moon Festival

●    月餅：Mooncake

●    團圓：Reunion
　　例句：May this festival bring you warmth and a happy reunion with your family. 願這個節日為你帶來溫暖，並與家人歡樂團聚。

●    豐收：Harvest (中秋節的起源與慶祝豐收有關，在英文語境中很常用)
　　例句：Wishing you a bountiful harvest and continued success. 祝您豐收滿載，並持續取得成功。

●    賞月：Moon Gazing / Admiring the Moon

●    嫦娥：Chang'e

●    玉兔：Jade Rabbit

 

2. 萬用祝福句型

●    表達祝福 (開頭用)
　　Wishing you and your team a joyous Mid-Autumn Festival.
　　祝你與你的團隊中秋佳節愉快。

●    結合感謝 (中間用)
　　As we celebrate this season of reunion, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued partnership.
　　在我們慶祝這個團圓的季節之際，我們想藉此機會感謝你持續以來的合作。

●    展望未來 (結尾用)
　　We look forward to strengthening our collaboration in the coming months.
　　我們期待在未來數月進一步加強我們的合作。

 

第二部分：商務電郵範例

 

　　以下提供兩個不同情境的範例，供您參考與改寫。

 

範例一：致長期合作客戶

 

Subject: Warm Wishes for a Joyous Mid-Autumn Festival!

 

Dear [客戶名字],

On the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, all of us at [公司名稱] would like to extend our warmest wishes to you and your team.

 

This festival is a special time for gratitude and reunion. We truly value our partnership with you and appreciate the trust you have placed in us. It is a pleasure working with such a dedicated and professional team.

 

We hope you have a wonderful time celebrating with your loved ones under the full moon, enjoying delicious mooncakes.

 

Wishing you a festive season filled with joy and prosperity.

 

Warm regards,

[名字]

[職位]

[公司名稱]

 

主旨：衷心祝賀您有一個歡樂的中秋佳節！

 

[客戶名字] 您好：

 

值此中秋佳節，[你的公司名稱] 的全體同仁謹向您與您的團隊致以最誠摯的問候。

這個節日是表達感謝與慶祝團圓的特別時刻。我們非常珍視與您的合作夥伴關係，並衷心感謝您對我們的信任。能與您如此盡責且專業的團隊共事，是我們的榮幸。

希望您能與摯愛在滿月下共度美好時光，享受美味的月餅。

 

祝您佳節愉快，事業昌隆。

 

[名字] 謹啟

[職位]

[公司名稱]

 

 


範例二：致長期合作客戶

 

Subject: Greetings for the Mid-Autumn Festival

 

Dear [收件人名字],

 

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, I am writing to send you and your company my sincere greetings.

 

This festival symbolizes harmony, brightness, and success – values that we also hold dear in our business. I greatly appreciate the opportunity to have connected with you recently regarding [提及相關業務，例如: our potential collaboration project], and I am excited about the possibilities ahead.

 

I hope this festival brings you moments of relaxation and happiness with your family.

 

We look forward to exploring future opportunities with you.

 

Best regards,

[名字]

[職位]

[公司名稱]

 

主旨：中秋節問候

 

[收件人名字] 您好：

隨著中秋節即將來臨，我寫信向您與貴公司致以誠摯的問候。

這個節日象徵著和諧、光明與成功——這些也正是我們在業務中所珍視的價值觀。非常感謝近期能與您就[提及相關業務，例如: 我們的潛在合作項目]進行聯繫，我對未來充滿期待。

希望這個節日能為您帶來與家人共度的輕鬆快樂時光。

我們期待與您共同探索未來的合作機會。

 

[名字] 謹啟

[職位]

[公司名稱]

 

 

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

【你點睇？】特朗普簽令宣布批准TikTok賣盤，你是否滿意該交易？► 立即投票

更多職場英語教室文章
你可能感興趣
#商務英語 #學英文 #英語教學 #祝福語 #職場英語 #祝賀 #中秋節 #英文電郵 #職場
更多職場文章
編輯推介
即時報價
全文搜索
Search
最近搜看
貨幣攻略
大國博弈
More
Share