80年代初，筆者炒美債，6個月以24萬賺一百萬(港元計)，當時以為好醒，因為相信美聯儲局只看經濟數據，不受白宮的政治影響，因此只要估中CPI、PPI、非農就業職位增長，再攞好入市出市位便得米。起初也搵到米，但之後就乞米。

為甚麼由「得米」變「乞米」？因為美聯儲局的真正大老細是白宮的美總統，不是美聯儲局主席。更具體言，美聯儲的大老細是美總統，今時是拜登，老細是財長，即耶倫。美聯儲局主席鮑威爾只是個執行大老細和老細指令的馬前卒，因此炒美債、美息，只看隻馬前卒，而不關顧老細和大老細的幕後之手，一定是猜錯、估錯、買錯，輸咗！

2023年12月1日，鮑威爾仍十分鷹，而當時的經濟數據是差的。數據差，市場便賭不加息以至減息，但鮑威爾及一眾美聯儲局官員立撲出來講：言減息？過早了。市場被鮑鷹之言嚇跌了。

美儲局打臉 加息轉減息

但到同年12月13日，公布的經濟數據不賴，起碼好過12月1日前後的經濟數據，美聯儲局應加強鷹言，要加息。但使市場超意外的是，美聯儲局謂討論減息（圖）。這就是去年底金融市場頭條的Fed Pivot。講好聽是轉身，其實就是美聯儲局自己打臉。

為甚麼美聯儲局肯自己打臉？因為老細和大老細唔like囉。看看1965年白宮壓美聯儲局的一幕。

1965年美總統是約翰．詹森，美聯儲局主席是William McChesney Martin，當年12月，美聯儲局議息，去加discount rate(貼現率)半厘至4.5厘，投票結果是4:3，是美聯儲局主席Martin投下那決定性的一票。

消息出來，在德州的詹森光火了，其助理Joseph Califano回憶道：詹森burning up the wires to Washington asking one member of Congress after another “How can I run the country and the government if I have to read on a news - service ticker that Bill Martin is going to run his own economy?"

簡譯過來是：Bill Martin只顧其經濟，不配合我的政策，點搞。

詹森先向國會議員呻苦、投訴，其意是爭取國會同意去打壓美聯儲局。之後Martin於12月6日被召至德州詹森的莊園去面聖，據之後的小道消息報道，6呎4吋的詹森將矮仔Martin逼埋牆，話：

“You went ahead and did something that you knew I disapproved of that can affect my entire term here" Johnson said as Martin re認購證ed later in an oral history. “You took advantage of me and I'm not going to forget it because here I am a sick man. You've got me into a position where you can run a rapier into me and you've run it."

“Martin my boys are dying in Vietnam and you won't print the money I need" he said.

Martin stood his ground. He pointed out that he had given the president fair warning that a raise was coming. More broadly he insisted that he and the president had different jobs to do that the Federal Reserve Act gave the Fed responsibility over interest rates.

“I knew you disapproved of it but I had to 認購證 the shot as I saw it" he said.

簡譯過來是：

詹森話，你做埋啲我唔鍾意嘅嘢，可以影響我的任期政績，你恰我這病人啫。Martin，美軍在越南死緊呀，你仲唔印錢予我？

Martin唔識死，仲頂嘴，我唔理你唔like，但這是我份內應做之事。

之後兩人出來見記者，話矛盾已解決了，但翌日傳媒的相見到兩人都揦住口面，稍後《紐約時報》有如下報道：

……in 1965 President Lyndon B. Johnson who wanted cheap credit to finance the Vietnam War and his Great Society summoned Fed chairman William McChesney Martin to his Texas ranch. There after asking other officials to leave the room Johnson reportedly shoved Martin against the wall as he demanding that the Fed once again hold down interest rates. Martin caved the Fed printed money and inflation kept climbing until the early 1980s.

Martin的美聯儲局已加了貼現率，不可以立減，但詹森的美政府又要錢，要發平債去打仗。怎辦？在金融世界裏，是有很多移形換影的蹺的。

加息、減息，目的是在控制貨幣供應量。所謂有錢使得鬼推磨。加息，會使貨幣供應減少，錢不會平。但如左手加息，例如減少了100億的貨幣供應量，但右手又大量印鈔使市場貨幣供應量增加了一千億，則任何的所謂加息，都沒有加息所應有的縮減消費效應。而這正是Martin用印錢方法來抵銷那增加了半厘，至4.25厘的貼現率的制約經濟效應。

鮑威爾跟Martin都是處於同一境況：政府要平錢去打仗，你點能夠加息？

今時鮑威爾較Martin的處境好多了，因為減息是可以：

1. 真減息；

2. 不再QT，即是不向市場抽水；

3. 津貼Repo Reserve再度回增，為市場提供資金流動性；

4. 找個藉口再QE；

5. 延長本於今年3月11日的Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP)。

鮑威爾會怎做？我懶得去估，最能保住今時美聯儲局面子的是，不再QT，津貼Repo Reserve回升，這兩項是金融業內人仕關注而普通人不會關注的事。

因此，今時不要太過分炒作公公開開的減息。但息一定會減，先是地下水增流，之後便水湧出地表，分分鐘有噴泉景觀。這點稍後談。

（投資涉風險，每投資者承受風險程度不一，務必要獨立思考。筆者會因應市況而買賣。）







