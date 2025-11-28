職場慰問英語｜如何寫出真誠的慰問電郵？附英文範本

近日，大埔的嚴重火災事故，拆散了不少家庭，令整個社區籠罩在悲傷之中。相信你與所有人一樣，都感到無比心痛。在這個艱難的時刻，除了關心身邊的親友，我們與客戶的關係亦需要一份真摯的問候。一封適切、得體的慰問電郵，不僅是商務禮儀，更能體現我們超越合作關係的真誠關懷，讓客戶知道我們與他們同行。

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/

如何用準確、溫暖的英語表達慰問，避免因文化或語言差異而造成尷尬，便成了一門重要的學問。這不僅是專業的表現，更是將心比心，維繫深厚客戶關係的關鍵。

本周，筆者將與你分享如何用英語表達關懷，從開頭問候、主體慰問，到結尾的誠摯祝福，提供實用例句與撰寫技巧，助你在客戶需要支持時，送上最溫暖的力量。

第一部分：開頭問候與表明心意

直接說明來意，語氣需誠懇、莊重，避免過於輕快。

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/

1. 表達聽聞消息

● We were deeply saddened to hear about the recent tragic fire in Tai Po.

對於近日在大埔發生的悲慘火災，我們感到深切悲痛。

● Our hearts go out to everyone in Hong Kong following the devastating fire.

在無情的火災發生後，我們的心與所有香港人同在。

2. 表明寫信目的

● We are writing to extend our sincerest condolences and support.

我們來信是為了表達我們最誠摯的慰問與支持。

● On behalf of the entire [您的公司名稱] team, I want to express our heartfelt concern.

我謹代表整個 [您的公司名稱] 團隊，表達我們衷心的關切。

第二部分：主體慰問與表達支持

這部分是核心，重點在於表達關心與提供支持，切記保持同理心，避免過度聚焦於業務。

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/

1. 表達同情與關懷

● In times like these, words feel inadequate, but please know that we are thinking of you and your community.

在此刻，任何言語都顯得不足，但請知道我們的心正與你和你的社區同在。

● We can only imagine how difficult this time must be for the families and the entire community.

我們只能想像這段時間對受災家庭和整個社區來說有多麼艱難。

2. 提供實質幫助（如適用）

● Please do not hesitate to let us know if there is anything we can do to support you or your team during this challenging period.

在這段充滿挑戰的時期，如果我們能為你或你的團隊提供任何支持，請務必告知。

● We stand with you and are here to assist in any way we can.

我們與你站在一起，並隨時準備提供任何形式的協助。

第三部分：結尾問候與祝福

以溫暖、尊重的語句作結，給予對方空間。

1. 再次表達祝福

● Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected.

我們的心與受害者、他們的家屬以及所有受影響的人同在。

● Wishing you and the people of Hong Kong strength and peace in the days ahead.

祝願你與香港市民在未來的日子裏，獲得力量與平靜。

2. 尊重的結語

● With deepest sympathy,

謹致最深切的慰問

● With heartfelt condolences,

謹致衷心的哀悼

第四部分：Email範本

Subject: Our Heartfelt Thoughts Are With You

Dear [Client's Name],

We were deeply saddened to hear about the recent tragic fire in Tai Po. On behalf of the entire [Your Company Name] team, I want to express our heartfelt concern.

In times like these, words feel inadequate, but please know that we are thinking of you and your community. We can only imagine how difficult this time must be for the families and the entire community.

Please do not hesitate to let us know if there is anything we can do to support you or your team during this challenging period. We stand with you and are here to assist in any way we can.

Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected. Wishing you and the people of Hong Kong strength and peace in the days ahead.

With deepest sympathy,

[Your Name]

[Your Title]

[Your Company Name]

主旨：謹致誠摯慰問

尊敬的[客戶姓名]：

聽聞近日在大埔發生的悲慘火災，我們感到深切悲痛。我謹代表整個[公司名稱]團隊，表達我們衷心的關切。

在此刻，任何言語都顯得不足，但請知道我們的心正與您和您的社區同在。我們只能想像這段時間對受災家庭和整個社區來說有多麼艱難。

在這段充滿挑戰的時期，如果我們能為您或您的團隊提供任何支持，請務必告知。我們與您站在一起，並隨時準備提供任何形式的協助。

我們的心與受害者、他們的家屬以及所有受影響的人同在。祝願您與香港市民在未來的日子裏，獲得力量與平靜。

謹致最深切的慰問

[姓名]

[職位]

[公司名稱]

希望透過本文分享的例句與架構，能讓您在需要時，更有信心地以英語向國際客戶表達您與公司的誠摯關心。讓我們在這個艱難的時刻，一起用語言傳遞善意，與我們的客戶、與香港社區，共渡時艱。願逝者安息，生者堅強。大家加油！