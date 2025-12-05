歡迎回來

維護企業國際形象必備 │ 3大關鍵場景英語教學：價值傳遞／危機修復／正面敘事
辦公室求生術

維護企業國際形象必備 │ 3大關鍵場景英語教學：價值傳遞／危機修復／正面敘事

職場英語教室
Zephyr Yeung
職場英語教室

維護企業國際形象必備 │ 3大關鍵場景英語教學：價值傳遞／危機修復／正面敘事

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/

 

　　在當今多變的商業環境中，品牌能否在挑戰中持續成長，取決於兩大關鍵：「Brand Resilience（品牌韌性）」與「Reputation Management（聲譽管理）」。無論是面對突發公關危機、市場波動，或是回應社會期待，以專業英語進行精準溝通，已成為香港企業維護國際形象的必備能力。

 

　　許多專業人士縱然擅長制定品牌策略，一旦需要向國際團隊匯報、回應海外媒體，或在跨國會議中捍衛品牌立場時，如何以英語清晰有力地表達，便常成難題。本周，筆者將提供實用的英語表達範例，涵蓋三大關鍵場景，幫助你在國際舞台上從容應對。

 

一、奠定品牌基礎：價值闡述與定位

 

維護企業國際形象必備 │ 3大關鍵場景英語教學：價值傳遞／危機修復／正面敘事

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/

 

　　在平靜時期建立清晰形象，是危機來臨時的堅實後盾。

 

　　1.    Our brand is built on three pillars: reliability, innovation, and social responsibility.

　　我們的品牌建立在三大支柱上：可靠、創新與社會責任。

 

　　2.    We don't just sell products; we deliver solutions that make a difference.

　　我們不僅銷售產品，更提供能創造改變的解決方案。

 

　　3.    Transparency isn't an option for us. It's a fundamental promise to our stakeholders.

　　對我們而言，保持透明度不是一項選擇，而是對持份者的基本承諾。

 

　　4.    Every business decision is measured against our commitment to Hong Kong's future.

　　每個商業決策都以我們對香港未來的承諾為衡量標準。

 

二、應對挑戰時刻：危機溝通與修復

 

　　當問題發生時，迅速而真誠的回應能防止損害擴大。

 

　　1.    We acknowledge the issue and have initiated a thorough investigation.

　　我們已注意到此事，並已啟動全面調查。

 

　　2.    All findings will be shared openly, along with our corrective action plan.

　　所有調查結果將連同我們的修正行動計劃一併公開。

 

　　3.    We take full responsibility and apologize for any concern this has caused.

　　我們承擔全部責任，並為此事引起的擔憂致歉。

 

　　4.    Immediate steps are being taken to address the situation and prevent recurrence.

　　我們正採取即時措施處理情況並防止再次發生。

 

　　5.    This incident does not reflect our values, and we are committed to making it right.

　　此事不符合我們的價值觀，我們致力於修正錯誤。

 

三、主動形塑形象：持續溝通與關係建立

 

維護企業國際形象必備 │ 3大關鍵場景英語教學：價值傳遞／危機修復／正面敘事

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/

 

　　積極創造正面敘事，讓品牌在順境逆境中都保持影響力。

 

　　1.    Our long-term investment in Hong Kong remains unwavering.

　　我們對香港的長期投資始終堅定不移。

 

　　2.    Through community partnerships, we're building a more resilient future together.

　　透過社區合作，我們正在共同建立更具韌性的未來。

 

　　3.    Customer feedback is not just heard. It's integrated into our improvement process.

　　客戶反饋不僅被聽見，更被納入我們的改善流程。

 

　　4.    We measure success not only by profits, but by positive impact.

　　我們衡量成功的標準不僅是利潤，更是正面影響。

 

　　5.    Trust is earned daily through consistent action and open communication.

　　信任透過一致的行動和開放的溝通每日累積。

 

　　在香港這個國際商業樞紐，品牌韌性來自於日常的專業溝通。掌握這些實用英語表達，能讓你在維護品牌聲譽時更有準備。從「清晰傳遞品牌價值」，到「妥善處理危機」，再到「主動建立正面連結」，每一步都需要恰當的語言作為support。

 

　　記住，真正的品牌韌性，不僅體現在風雨中的穩健，更體現在日常溝通中的專業與真誠。

 

Tags:#價值傳遞#危機修復#技能增值#職場英語#職場#學英文#商業英語#企業溝通#未來敘事#英語教室
