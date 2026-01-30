報價英語教學｜掌握專業詢價英文技巧3部曲，助你高效促成合作

在日常業務中，你是否需要為公司採購設備、訂閱服務，或者向客戶提交方案？這些過程往往都需要處理「報價」這個關鍵環節。一句得體的「Could you provide a quotation?」看似簡單，卻足以影響對方對我們專業度的印象，甚至直接影響交易條件與合作效率。

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/

許多朋友都曾遇過這樣的困擾：詢價時若用詞過於簡略，顯得草率；若過於冗長，又可能模糊焦點。如何能用專業而友善的英文，清晰表達需求，並獲得最有利的報價呢？本周，筆者將與你分享從「初步洽詢」、「釐清細節」到「後續協商」的實用句型與心法，幫助你在下次需要「request a quote」時，能夠「communicate with confidence」，順利推動專案前進。Let’s go!

Part 1：初步接洽 – 清晰表達意向

首次聯繫時，明確的陳述是高效溝通的基礎，能幫助對方準確理解你的需求。

1. 表達興趣並索取報價

● "We are interested in your [product/service name] and would like to request a formal quotation."

「我方對貴公司的[產品/服務名稱]深感興趣，希望能索取一份正式的報價單。」

2. 說明具體需求與規格

● "Could you please provide a quote for [quantity] units of [product], including delivery terms to Hong Kong?"

「能否請貴公司提供[數量]件[產品]的報價，並說明送貨至香港的相關條款？」

3. Email主旨範例

● "Quotation Request: [Your Company] - Inquiry for [Product/Service]"

（報價請求：[貴公司名稱] – 查詢[產品/服務]）

Part 2：深入釐清 – 確保報價完整

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/

收到初步報價後，進一步的提問能避免誤解，確保雙方認知一致。

1. 確認報價內容範圍

● "Could you clarify if this quote is all-inclusive? We'd like to confirm the details regarding taxes, shipping, and any potential setup fees."

「想請教此報價是否已包含所有費用？我們希望確認稅項、運費及任何可能的安裝費用。」

2. 詢問有效期與付款方式

● "What is the validity period of this quotation? Also, we'd appreciate it if you could share your standard payment terms."

「請問這份報價的有效期是多久？同時，若能說明貴公司標準的付款條件，我們將非常感激。」

3. 探討批量訂購優惠

● "Do you offer volume discounts? We are considering a larger order of [higher quantity] and would like to understand the adjusted pricing."

「請問貴公司是否提供批量訂購的優惠？我們正考慮將訂單數量增加至[更高數量]，希望能了解調整後的價格。」

Part 3：後續協商 – 推動合作達成

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/

此階段的溝通能展現你的合作誠意，並為最終簽約奠定良好基礎。

1. 確認收到並正在評估

● "Thank you for sending the quotation over promptly. We are currently reviewing it and will get back to you soon."

「感謝你迅速提供報價。我們正在詳細審閱，並將盡快回覆你。」

2. 友好地提出議價空間

● "Thank you for the comprehensive proposal. We are very impressed with the offering. However, given our current budget framework, would there be any flexibility on the price? We are keen on establishing a long-term partnership."

「感謝你提供詳盡的方案，其內容令我們印象深刻。然而，基於目前的預算框架，價格上是否尚有商議空間？我們非常期待能建立長期的合作關係。」

3. 確認後續步驟

● "Should we decide to proceed, could you please issue a formal proforma invoice and outline the next steps?"

「若我們決定進行合作，可否請貴公司開立正式的形式發票，並說明後續流程？」

掌握專業的詢價英文，其核心在於「清晰、禮貌、前瞻」。這不僅是獲取一個數字，更是開啟一段順暢、互信商業關係的契機。希望這些實用的 sentence patterns能助你一臂之力。下次當你需要查詢報價時，不妨自信地應用，祝你業務順遂，合作無間！